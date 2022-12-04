Sims out at B-CU; search for new football coach begins

Terry Sims is no longer the head football coach at Bethune-Cookman University.
On Tuesday morning, Bethune-Cookman University’s Athletic Department issued a statement announcing that it was parting ways with the coach.
Sims led the B-CU Wildcats to back-to-back 2-9 overall records and 2-6 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in 2021 and 2022.
“Discussions about the progress and future of our program eventually led us to the point where I felt it was best for us to move in different directions,” stated B-CU Athletic Director Reggie Theus. “We sincerely appreciate Sims’ service to the university.”
On the football team’s Twitter page, @BCU-Gridiron, it states,” Coach Sims, THANK YOU for all you have done and all you have meant to Bethune-Cookman football and Bethune-Cookman University. We wish you the very best in your future.”
Sims didn’t respond for comment as of the Florida Courier’s Wednesday night deadline.
A national search is underway to find the school’s next football coach.
Theus said in the statement, “B-CU will actively pursue a new leader who can help reposition our program and ensure that we not only build a championship culture on the field, but also aspire to academic excellence and career achievement off the field. We know that “Wildcat Nation” and our supporters expect no less.”
The statement also stated that the university will make no further public comments regarding the search or candidates until a new coach is announced.
Sims’ B-CU record
Sims was 38-39 at Bethune-Cookman, including 31-24 in conference play.
The Wildcats had four winning seasons and were the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) champions in 2015 under Sims. He was MEAC Coach of the Year in 2015. B-CU joined the SWAC in 2021.
Sims joined B-CU as an assistant under former Coach Brian Jenkins in 2010 and was promoted to head coach following Jenkins’ departure after the 2014 season.
He was an instrumental part in the team’s success since, which includes five MEAC titles in six years (2010-2015).
Sims also was part of B-CU’s nine-game winning streak over rival Florida
A&M University (FAMU) in the Florida Classic (2011-2019).
He won five straight Florida Classic games and went 5-2 against FAMU. From 2017-19, Sims led the Wildcats to 21 wins but only four over the past two seasons.
In the MEAC, the Wildcats were 28-12 under Sims but only 4-12 in the SWAC.
Displaced during storms
A rough patch over the past two seasons, which included losses in the Florida Classic and at homecoming, eventually led to his departure.
There were also plenty of close losses over the past two seasons.
In recent years, the Wildcats have faced much adversity. Their 2020 spring and fall seasons were axed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2021 team didn’t get together until August.
The 2022 season also saw the team displaced for three weeks due to Hurricane Ian, which caused the team to spend a week each in Huntsville, Alabama, Nashville, Tennessee and Jacksonville in September and October.
Also, Tropical Storm Nicole displaced the team for another week last month as the team spent four days in Jackson, Mississippi.
Sims’ departure from Bethune-Cookman leaves three vacancies at Division I HBCU programs.
The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff fired its head coach, Doc Gamble, in October. Delaware State University fired Rob Milstead on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.