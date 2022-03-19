Singer and reality star Traci Braxton dies at 50

Singer and reality TV star Traci Braxton — who appeared with her sisters and mother in the series “Braxton Family Values” — died of cancer, her family said on March 12. She was 50.
“Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake,” tweeted her sister, singer and actress Toni Braxton. “We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life. We are family forever.”
In a separate tweet, Toni Braxton remembered Traci as “a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly.”
“Braxton Family Values” ran from 2011- 2020 on WE tv. The show, which had 148 episodes, chronicled the lives of sisters Toni, Traci, Towanda, Trina and Tamar and their mother, Evelyn.
Traci Braxton, a Maryland native, had been battling esophageal cancer.
“When I heard the news about my mother being sick, first thing she said was, ‘I’m going to fight and beat this.’ She fought to the end and today she’s at peace,” her son, Kevin Surratt Jr., wrote on Instagram.
“I love my mother forever and this hurts so much, but I’m at peace knowing she’s isn’t in pain anymore,” Surratt wrote. “I love you ma, I’m going to miss you.”
Braxton’s single, “Last Call,” off her debut solo album, “Crash & Burn,” rose to No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Braxton was also an actress known for the 2018 movie “Sinners Wanted.” She also appeared in 2019’s “All In” and 2020’s “The Christmas Lottery.”
