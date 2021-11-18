State certifies Cherfilus-McCormick’s win in congressional primary

FORT LAUDERDALE — Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is the official winner of South Florida’s 20th Congressional District Democratic primary.
State officials, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, met Tuesday to certify the official returns from the Nov. 2 primary election. Cherfilus-McCormick was deemed the winner, finishing five votes ahead of her competitor, Dale Holness.
Cherfilus-McCormick still faces a general election, but the 20th District is so overwhelmingly Democratic that winning the primary is tantamount to winning the election.
The seat became open after the death of Alcee Hastings, who was in office for nearly 30 years. The Democratic primary attracted 11 candidates for the district that includes various cities across Palm Beach and Broward counties.
On Tuesday, Attorney General Ashley Moody made the motion to certify the results, with Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis Jr. casting the second vote needed to take it to a vote by all members.
Also on the ballot for the Jan. 11 election: Republican Jason Mariner, Libertarian Mike ter Maat and two no party affiliation/independent candidates, Jim Flynn and Leonard Serratore.
