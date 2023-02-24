Study: Black taxpayers almost 3 times more likely to be audited

According to Stanford RegLab, Black taxpayers receive IRS audit notices at least 2.9 times more frequently than non-Black taxpayers and possibly as much as 4.7 times more often.
The new study included research by Daniel E. Ho, the William Benjamin Scott and Luna M. Scott Professor of Law at Stanford Law School, faculty director of the Stanford RegLab and a senior fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, and economists in the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Office of Tax Analysis.
The researchers concluded that the disparity “is unlikely to be intentional on the part of IRS staff.”
The team’s research showed that a set of internal IRS algorithms causes racial differences in audit selection. Goldin compared them to the recipe for Coca-Cola: “It’s completely secret.”
To better understand this audit selection bias, the research team focused on the racial impact that various audit selection policies might have. The result showed how the IRS could change its secret algorithm to make it less unfair to people of different races.
“The IRS should drill down to understand and modify its existing audit selection methods to mitigate the disparity we’ve documented,” Ho said. “And we’ve shown they can do that without sacrificing tax revenue.”
The IRS’s approach to audit decisions was confidential. That changed when, on his first day in office, President Joe Biden signed Executive Order 13985. This order requires all federal agencies to examine how their programs affect racial and ethnic equity.
To apply that order to the IRS tax return audit program, economists at the Treasury Department worked with the Stanford RegLab team to analyze more than 148 million tax returns and about 780,000 tax returns for 2014. The RegLab team used anonymous data to do the analysis.
Even with all that information, the research team found that tax returns do not ask for a person’s race or ethnicity. So, the team adapted and improved on a state-of-the-art approach that uses first names, last names, and geography (U.S. Census block groups) to predict the probability that a person identifies as Black.
Algorithms blamed
After finding that Black taxpayers were 2.9 to 4.7 times more likely to be audited than non-Black taxpayers, the team looked at why this might be the case. They suspected that the problem lay with an IRS algorithm’s use of the Dependent Database, which flags a potential problem and generates an audit letter to the taxpayer.
That instinct proved correct in that most racial differences were found in so-called “correspondence” audits. These audits are done by mail rather than in person.
The team also found that the IRS audits people more often who claim the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). The EITC helps low- and moderate-income people.
But claiming the EITC only explains a small percentage of the observed racial disparity. The largest source of disparity occurs among EITC claimants. Indeed, Black taxpayers accounted for 21% of EITC claims but were the focus of 43% of EITC audits.
Perhaps the most striking statistic is this: A single Black man with dependents who claims the EITC is nearly 20 times as likely to be audited as a non-Black jointly filing (married) taxpayer claiming the EITC.
Although the team does not know precisely what algorithm the IRS uses to choose audits, they thought of several possible reasons for high audit rates.
First, they tried an “Oracle” approach. They used a dataset called the National Research Project (NRP).
The team used the NRP dataset to predict the likelihood that a taxpayer has underreported income and the magnitude of a taxpayer’s underreporting for the entire 2014 dataset. They found that an approach focused just on the likelihood that there’s underreporting of at least $100 would result in auditing more Black taxpayers.
“Racial disparities in income are well known, and what the IRS chooses to focus on has big implications for whether audits complement, or undercut, a progressive tax system,” Ho said.
