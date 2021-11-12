BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) football divisional races continued to tighten after the past round of regular season games.
In the Eastern Division, Jackson State moved one step closer to claiming a berth in the upcoming 2021 Cricket SWAC Football Championship presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar with a win last weekend against Texas Southern. The Tigers can clinch their first title game appearance since the 2013 season with a win over Southern this upcoming weekend (Nov. 13, ESPN3).
In the Western Division, Prairie View A&M gained ground toward clinching a title game appearance with a win against Alabama State. The Panthers can lock up the division with a win this upcoming weekend over Alcorn State (Nov. 13). Prairie View A&M’s last appearance in the SWAC football title game was during the 2009 season.
Currently a total of four teams remain in contention for a 2021 SWAC Football Championship game berth. Jackson State (6-0 SWAC) and Prairie View A&M (6-0 SWAC) currently control their own destiny.
Florida A&M (5-1 SWAC) and Alcorn State (4-2 SWAC) can still qualify for the 2021 Cricket SWAC Football Championship presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar but they will both need help in order to clinch a title game berth.
The 2021 Cricket SWAC Football Championship presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar is scheduled to be played on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m. EST at the home facility of the highest seeded team at the conclusion of regular season play. The championship game is also slated to be carried live on ESPN2.
