SWAC names top football players of the week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has named Alabama A&M’s Gary Quarles, Florida A&M’s Markquese Bell, Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s Josh Sanchez and Prairie View A&M’s Jawon Pass its SWAC Football Players of the Week for their outstanding performances during games played this past week of competition.
Offensive
Quarles delivered a clutch performance on national television as he played a key role in Alabama A&M’s 30-27 SWAC opening victory over Bethune-Cookman. He carried the ball 27 times for 101 yards and also made an impact as a receiver. He caught three passes for 46 yards and helped keep the defense guessing in the Bulldogs’ first conference game of their title defense.
Defensive
Bell set a new career-high of 15 tackles while also recording a sack and forcing a fumble during Florida A&M’s game versus South Florida on Saturday. For his outstanding efforts he was also named the Reese’s Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week.
Specialist
Sanchez helped keep Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the game on Sept. 18 with his stellar play on special teams. He punted the ball a total of five times for 214 yards while also averaging 42.8 yards per punt. Sanchez had a long punt of 62 yards and had two punts of fifty or more yards. He also placed two punts inside the twenty-yard line.
Newcomer
During the Prairie View A&M Panthers 37-27 win over HBU, Pass threw for 365 yards going 24-of-35 while leading the team to a season high of 529 total yards. He threw two touchdowns during the game and was a key contributor for the Panthers offensively also tallying 33 yards rushing while averaging 3.7 yards per carry.
About the SWAC
The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) is considered one of the premier HBCU conferences in the country and currently ranks among the elite in the nation in terms of HBCU alumni playing with professional sports teams.
Current championship competition offered by the league includes competition for men in Baseball, Basketball, Cross Country, Football, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field and Tennis.
Women’s competition is offered in the sports of Basketball, Bowling, Cross Country, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field, Soccer, Softball, Tennis and Volleyball.
Follow the SWAC
For complete coverage of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, follow the SWAC on social media at @TheSWAC (Twitter), @TheSWAC (Facebook), and @ TheSWAC (Instagram) or visit the official home of the South- western Athletic Conference at- www.swac.org.
