TALLAHASSEE – State Sen. Annette Taddeo dropped out of the race for governor Monday and will run for a South Florida congressional seat held by Republican Maria Elvira Salazar.
Taddeo, who trailed fellow Democrats Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried in raising money and early polls in the gubernatorial race, said in a statement the decision was about the need for federal leadership on issues such as gun violence, inflation and abortion.
“Families in Miami need a representative in Congress who will stand up for them, hold Washington politicians accountable and make sure we finally tackle issues like the cost of living, gun violence and defending a woman’s right to choose,” Taddeo, D-Miami, said in the statement. “I’m a small-business owner and a mother with a daughter in Miami-Dade public schools, so I live with these issues every single day.”
She also pointed to the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas, as influencing her decision to run in Congressional District 27.
“After the tragedies in Buffalo and Uvalde and a conversation with my daughter about the realities our kids face daily, I knew what I needed to do,” Taddeo said. “We are at a pivotal moment in our country, and we desperately need leadership in Washington that can be trusted to put politics aside for the best interests of Miamians.”
Taddeo will face Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell in the Aug. 23 Democratic primary in Congressional District 27, which was redrawn this year as part of the once-a-decade reapportionment process. Russell initially planned to run for a U.S. Senate seat this year but then shifted to the U.S. House race.
