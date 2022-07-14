Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune’s statue is unveiled on Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol.
Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, the founder of Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach and a renowned civil rights leader, became the first Black person elevated by a state for recognition in the United States’ National Statuary Hall on Wednesday.
It was a proud moment for Bethune-Cookman and Floridians.
“Our hearts are rejoicing seeing our founder and namesake take her rightful place here in the center of our democracy,” said Dr. Lawrence Drake, II, B-CU’s interim president. “No one could have predicted this daughter of slaves would create a university, found a powerful political organization, advise presidents and inspire generations. This remarkable statue captures Dr. Bethune’s legacy and history.”
Mary McLeod Bethune was born on a farm near Mayesville, South Carolina, in 1875, the 15th child of former slaves. She rose from those humble beginnings to become a world-re-nowned educator, civil rights and human rights leader, champion for women and young people, and adviser to five U.S. presidents.
She died in Daytona Beach on May 18, 1955 at age 79.
U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, who was instrumental in raising funds for the statue of Dr. Bethune, also spoke at the ceremony.
“I am proud to be a Floridian this morning because the people of the state of Florida have sent the great educator and civil rights leader Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune to represent our dynamic and diverse state, the first to be represented by a Black American in National Statuary Hall,” Castor said at the unveiling program. “Dr. Bethune epitomizes the values we hold dear: industriousness, thirst for education, desire to build peace among people.
Nancy Lohman, chair of the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Statuary Fund, was another speaker.
“’Love thy neighbor’ is a precept that could transform the world. Dr. Bethune changed education. She realized education was the key to social and economic advancement. She continues to inspire all of us.’’
Honoring an ‘extraordinary life’
The unveiling ceremony was hosted by Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.
“All of us are in awe of her extraordinary life. She opened doors for so many Americans,” Pelosi said.
U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Florida Senator. Marco Rubio and U.S. Reps. Val Demings, Frederica Wilson and Michael Waltz of Florida also spoke.
“I was born and raised in Florida. I remember my parents telling me about a Black woman who started an institution of higher learning. Dr. Bethune made the impossible possible. She created opportunities for every child,” said Demings said.
Waltz stated, “This is a great day; I am proud. Dr. Bethune was a tough woman who stood up to the Klan. Out of all that she left us, one of the greatest things she left us was her last will and testament.”
Dr. Bethune is one of two representatives from Florida honored in Statuary Hall. The other Floridian is John Gorrie, who is credited with creating air conditioning. Dr. Bethune replaced Confederate General Edmund Kirby Smith, whose statue was removed in September 2021.
Dr. Bethune’s 11-foot marble statue was created by world-renowned sculptor Nilda Comas in Pietrasanta, Italy, the first Hispanic artist with a statue in Statuary Hall. The statue was completed and first revealed in Pietrasanta, Italy in July 2021. It arrived in Daytona Beach in October 2021 and was displayed there from October to December 2021.
A smaller bronze statue of Dr. Bethune will be unveiled in Daytona Beach in August.
