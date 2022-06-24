TAKING THE PERP WALK

Former Tallahassee mayor and gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum – who came within a whisker of defeating current Florida Governor Ron DeSantis – was arrested Wednesday and charged with violating multiple federal laws.
TALLAHASSEE – A federal grand jury has returned a 21-count indictment against Andrew Gillum, 42, and Sharon Janet Lettman-Hicks, 53, both of Tallahassee.
The indictment alleges that between 2016 and 2019, during Gillum’s time as Tallahassee mayor and his campaign for governor, Gillum and Lettman-Hicks conspired to commit wire fraud by unlawfully soliciting and obtaining funds from various entities and individuals through false and fraudulent promises and representations that the funds would be used for a legitimate purpose.
The indictment further alleges the defendants used third parties to divert a portion of those funds to a company owned by Lettman-Hicks, who then fraudulently provided the funds, disguised as payroll payments, to Gillum for his personal use.
Multiple counts
Both defendants are charged with 19 counts of wire fraud. Gillum is also charged with making false statements to agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The maximum terms of imprisonment are five years for making false statements; 20 years for conspiracy to commit wire fraud; and 20 years for each count of wire fraud.
Gillum’s indictment comes five years after the FBI issued its first set of subpoenas to several public officials and business owners. The investigation led to the convictions last year of former Tallahassee City Commissioner Scott Maddox, his business partner Paige Carter-Smith and developer J.T. Burnette.
‘Mr. Gillum is innocent’
Gillum proclaimed his innocence in a statement sent out by his attorneys before the indictment was unsealed in Tallahassee.
Attorneys Marc Elias and David Oscar Markus of Markus/Moss, a nationally known Miami criminal trial law firm, sent out a statement stating, “The government got it wrong today.
“The evidence in this case is clear and will show that Mr. Gillum is innocent of all charges,” Elias and Markus wrote. “We look forward to putting this case to rest and giving Andrew and his family peace of mind once and for all.”
As part of the email, Gillum wrote in a statement, “I have spent the last 20 years of my life in public service and continue to fight for the people.
“Every campaign I’ve run has been done with integrity.” Gillum wrote. “Make no mistake that this case is not legal, it is political. Throughout my career I have always stood up for the people of Florida and have spoken truth to power.
“There’s been a target on my back ever since I was the mayor of Tallahassee. They found nothing then, and I have full confidence that my legal team will prove my innocence now.”
The process begins
Wearing a mask, and his hands and legs shackled to a chain around his waist, Gillum pleaded not guilty to all 21 counts in Tallahassee federal court on Wednesday. He agreed to a pretrial order laying out conditions and restrictions and was released from custody on his own recognizance about 30 minutes later.
Gillum, the first Black candidate for governor in Florida history, won a surprise victory over former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, Miami Mayor Phil Levine, and others in a crowded Democratic Party primary. He lost by just 0.4%, or about 32,000 votes, to DeSantis in November.
But this indictment stemmed from a separate investigation into Gillum’s gubernatorial campaign PAC, called Forward Florida, as well as his jobs with a Massachusetts nonprofit and with Lettman-Hicks and her public relations firm.
Most of the charges have to do with him soliciting campaign contributions for favors, or diverting campaign funds for his own use.
The indictment charges Gillum with defrauding one contributor to his 2018 campaign, “Individual F,” of $150,000 of his $250,000 contribution, according to the indictment. It alleges Gillum and Lettman-Hicks put that money into a separate 501(c)(4) organization and later filed fraudulent campaign reports to cover it up.
Three of the counts involved Lettman-Hicks sending text messages including needing “to move 250K... ASAP” and that the contributor was “breathing down [her] neck and may demand his money back.”
Feuded with Morgan
Orlando attorney John Morgan, who along with his firm gave Gillum’s campaign for governor more than $3 million in 2018, has long criticized him for how his campaign money was spent.
“At this point, nothing about him would surprise me,” Morgan said in an email to the Orlando Sentinel on Wednesday. “He kept my money and others. Millions. He didn’t spend it on the campaign and lost by a whisker. He destroyed the Democratic Party forever in Florida.”
Morgan said he had “no idea” who “Individual F” in the indictment was. Democratic supporters, including Morgan, criticized Gillum for not spending $3 million of the $39 million his Forward Florida PAC raised for the governor’s race, but he promised to use that money to register people to vote and “turn Florida blue.”
He founded a nonprofit, Forward Florida Action, to increase Democratic voter turnout in the state, but questions were raised about how much was being raised and where the money went. A $100,000 cardboard check presented to the state party that year turned out to not have been twinned with an actual contribution, Florida Politics wrote.
Spent millions
Millions were spent on legal fees, consultants and crisis managers, records show.
Other charges from his time as Tallahassee mayor involve many of the same allegations as the ethics violations he was accused of in 2018, including gifts of a boat trip around New York harbor and tickets to the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton.”
Undercover FBI agents posing as developers for a fictitious Southern Pines project wanting to do business with Tallahassee paid for Gillum’s hotel room, food and beverage, the boat trip and the “Hamilton” tickers, which he failed to disclose as gifts while mayor.
Replacement of income?
Gillum and Lettman-Hicks, a mentor of his since college, also were accused of soliciting $100,000 in campaign contributions from undercover FBI agents posing as developers if he looked favorably on their projects before the city.
The indictment alleges that they set up a scheme to defraud companies and individuals of thousands of dollars, including grants from nonprofit corporations. Lettman-Hicks then diverted the money to a third party and siphoned off a portion to give to Gillum for his own use “disguised as payroll payments,” the indictment said.
His job with Lettman-Hicks was just a cover to make up for the salary he gave up when he left People for the American Way Foundation started by Norman Lear, the indictment said. Gillum lied to investigators about taking money or gifts from them, the indictment said.
Lettman-Hicks pleaded not guilty to the 20 counts of conspiracy and wire fraud against her.
Their trial is set for Aug. 16.
Information from the Orlando Sentinel, Politico, and the Miami Herald was used to prepare this report.
