The Tampa and Miami areas had among the nation’s largest increases in home prices in January when compared to a year earlier, according to a report released on Tuesday, March 29.
The Tampa metropolitan area saw a 30.8 percent year-over-year gain in home prices, while the Miami area had a 28.1 percent increase.
The report, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index, measured increases in 20 metropolitan areas.
Only the Phoenix area, with a 32.6 percent increase, had a larger year over-year jump than Tampa and Miami. The annual gain in January for the 20 markets was 19.2 percent.
Last fall we observed that home prices, although continuing to rise quite sharply, had begun to decelerate,” Craig J. Lazzara, managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said in a prepared statement. “Even that modest deceleration was on pause in January. The 19.2% year-over-year change for January was the fourth-largest reading in 35 years of history.”
Lazzara, however, indicated that market conditions could begin to change.
“The macroeconomic environment is evolving rapidly,” he said. “Declining COVID cases and a resumption of general economic activity has stoked inflation, and the Federal Reserve has begun to increase interest rates in response. We may soon begin to see the impact of increasing mortgage rates on home prices.”
Tampa and Miami were the only Florida markets included in the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.