Tampa Black Business Bus Tour returns April 30

The Tampa Black Business Bus Tour takes off again on Saturday, April 30.
The bus tour was started in 2006 by Tampa entrepreneur Candy Lowe to raise awareness about Black-owned businesses in Tampa Bay and to help generate revenue for those companies. The tour has grown from one to four motorcoach buses filled with participants eager to learn about and support Black businesses in Tampa and surrounding cities.
At 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, four charter buses are scheduled to take off from the Hillsborough County NAACP office (5101 N. 40th St., Tampa), and take a tour of Black businesses.
Each stop at a business is about 45 minutes.
“Within a 45-minute stop on each tour stop to a business, there’s a huge increase in revenue the morning of the bus tour,” Lowe said.
Businesses that participate in the tour on that day have reported an increase in sales by 100%.
It also gives small Black entrepreneurs an inexpensive way to promote their businesses.
Lowe, who also is a Tampa-based community and political organizer, noted that the tour “brings awareness of the businesses and creates a return customer base for our businesses.’’
She added, “Circulating our dollars has been the mission since the beginning in 2006.’’
Following the April 30 bus tour, which will last about four hours, a community event is scheduled that will include food, music and more than 50 vendors.
There also will be onsite business workshops from noon to 3 p.m. with the vendors showcase scheduled from noon to 3 p.m.
Tickets for the bus tour are $15 per seat. Staging starts at 8 a.m. and the buses are scheduled to take off promptly at 9 a.m.
For more information, call 813-394-6363 or visit www.blackbusinessbustourflorida.com.
