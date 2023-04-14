Tampa church opens library with banned books

AFT, NAACP and other organizations behind push to showcase literary works restricted in libraries in Florida.
A longtime house of worship in West Tampa is adopting new moniker: library.
On April 4, both local and national NAACP leaders gathered at Beulah Baptist Institutional Church to announce it as the location of Tampa Bay’s first Freedom Library.
Joined by members of the American Federation for Teachers (AFT) and other civil rights organizations, NAACP Hillsborough County President Yvette Lewis said the library is pushback against a state law requiring school districts to be transparent regarding selection of instructional materials, including library and reading materials.
Interpretation of the law has led to schools banning or restricting books, including those with topics on gender identity and sexual orientation.
Many of the titles – such as “The Bluest Eye’’ by Toni Morrison – also focus on Black history or are written by African Americans, forcing the community to take action, Lewis said.
“It’s time to rise up and say something,” she said. “It’s time for us to be ‘woke’.
National NAACP Board Chairman Leon C. Russell concurred.
“We will make knowledge available for everyone in our community,” he said. “It’s important that we don’t let those who want to turn us around are successful.”
‘A form of protest’
The AFT is donating 10,000 books throughout the state, including in Daytona Beach, Leon and Miami-Dade counties, said Fedrick C. Ingram, the union’s secretary-treasurer.
“We know reading opens a door and when a child learns to read when they have their foundation and principle of education, then they can be something they can’t see,” Ingram stated.
“It’s unfortunate that we have a governor here in the state of Florida, Governor DeSantis, that wants to ban books in a democracy that stands strong. We should be opening books. We should be opening the minds of our children,” he added.
Beulah Baptist’s storied history as a major figure in the Civil Rights Movement in Florida and the made it a “most appropriate” setting for a Freedom Library, Russell said.
The library is “a form of protest,” he said.
The Tampa church was organized in 1865 on the heels of the Emancipation Proclamation and become the first Black Baptist church in Tampa, according to its website.
In his remarks, Beulah Pastor Allen Harris referenced the biblical Nebuchadnezzar, Babylon’s king who sought to capture youth and indoctrinate them.
“We see the very same thing…is what I believe Gov. DeSantis is trying to do today,” the pastor said. “We will not be silent. We will take on the responsibility of teaching our children.
The library at Beulah Baptist, whih carries books catered to children and young adults, is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
The church can be reached at 813- 251-3382. The Hillsborough NAACP’s website is http://naacphillsborough. org.
