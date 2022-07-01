Tampa and Miami topped other metro areas across the country in a new analysis of housing price increases.
The Tampa area had a 35.8 percent price increase in April when compared to a year earlier, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index released Tuesday.
Tampa was followed by the Miami area at 33.3 percent and the Phoenix area at 31.3 percent.
Those three areas have repeatedly led the nation in price rises in recent months, with Tampa supplanting Phoenix in the top spot in March. Tampa and Miami were the only Florida markets included in the analysis of 20 metro areas.
