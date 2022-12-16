Tampa Organization of Black Affairs leadership program graduates third class

The Tampa Organization of Black Affairs (TOBA) recently held its graduation ceremony for the third and largest cohort class of its leadership institute.
The TOBA Leadership Institute (TLI) Class of 2022 had 21 graduates who are professionals with diverse backgrounds. The six-month program consisted of intensive training during biweekly weekend sessions from late February to early June. The institute covered an array of topics, from urban planning to media training.
Participants also found time to fellowship and bond with each other through various social events. Some of the events included Yoga in the Park, a Women’s Day Brunch, Black History walking tour hosted by Tampa legend and historian Fred Hearn. It included the Refinery Exchange, which featured community conversations centered on preserving Black wealth, civic engagement and creating solutions for better healthcare options.
“As chair of the Leadership Institute, I can say with absolute certainty that the program continues to produce quality leaders who become ambassadors of change in Tampa’s Black community,” said Gary Hartfield, TOBA board member and Leadership Institute chair.
The final project presentations offered a glimpse of the transformational impact the institute can have on Tampa’s footprint, and how the Black community of Tampa Bay will be better for it, Hartfield said. This latest group of graduates took the program to the next level with their innovative community enhancement proposals, he said.
This year, the Leadership Institute had five group presentations and three prominent community leaders weighing in as judges: Florida state Rep. Dianne Hart, Tampa Developer Darryl Shaw and City of Tampa Fire Chief Barbara Tripp. Mayor Jane Castor offered the welcoming address and share words of support for the 2022 cohort.
Variety of themes
The themes of the presentations were “School to Work,” which establishes a solid pathway for high school seniors to successfully enter the workforce directly after graduation into the fields of their choice; “Group Economics,” a community development project aimed at implementing creative community-based strategies to enhance economic opportunities; “Community Garden,” which is aimed at empowering communities to alleviate hunger and constitute economic alternatives for families in need; and “Strike the Stigma,” which is focused on normalizing mental health and therapy within the Black community.
There have been nearly 50 graduates of the institute since its inception in 2020 who are serving in leadership positions throughout Tampa Bay while staying engaged with TOBA’s initiatives and community involvement.
“The TLI experience has been an eye-opening and empowering experience. It has taken leadership to another level, providing opportunities to strengthen and support the needs of the Tampa Bay African American community. I am forever grateful for the privilege and look forward to the opportunity of further serving the Tampa Bay Community,” said Sunny Royal-Boyd, TLI 2022 cohort member.
The TOBA Leadership Institute is supported by Suncoast Credit Union, Moffitt Cancer Center, and DeMert Brands. Applications for the next TLI Cohort open now through Jan. 22.
For more information, visit TOBANetwork.org.
