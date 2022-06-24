TAMPA – Children in grades K-12 can receive a backpack filled with school supplies and a chance to win a laptop and department store gift cards for help with purchasing school clothes thanks to local nonprofit Sisters Empowering Women, Inc. (SEW).
The Back to School Bash is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 at the College Hill Church of God in Christ, 6414 N. 30th Street, Tampa.
The event will be a family-filled day of fun with face painting, STEM activities, a selfie station and vendors. Also, there will be two informational sessions for high school students and their parents.
The first will explain the credits needed to graduate and how a student’s GPA is calculated. Speakers at the second session will discuss post-secondary options for students who may not be interested in attending college.
Event organizers said they are excited for the opportunity to help the community.
“We will give away at least 150 backpacks for students,” said Karin Davis-Thompson, president and co-founder of SEW. “So many of our students need a little help to get ready for the school year. It’s an exciting time and we want them to be just as prepared and confident as their peers.”
The organization, founded by Davis-Thompson and her sisters Toni Boyd and Amber Conage, works to empower girls of color to be confident in who they are and comfortable using their voices.
Conage said since the group typically works with high school students, they wanted to include the informational sessions for what is a very critical time in their lives.
“So many things that will happen in your life depend on the decisions you make as a high school student,” Conage said. “And while college might not be the path for many of our students, there are a lot of great options and pathways to success for those who decide college isn’t what they want to do.”
Boyd agreed and said it’s important that we support that choice.
“For many families of color college is seen as the path to take because we were denied the opportunity for so long,” she said. “But our technical colleges, workforce programs and even the military can give a child the training and knowledge they need to have a successful life.”
Children must be present to receive a backpack and accompanied by an adult. Backpacks will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information or to make a donation, call 813-593-3924 or visit www.sistersempoweringwomen.org
