Nine Florida students were among the 100 chosen for a weekend of mentoring and career development.
When it comes to dreams, Orlando high school senior Roxie Richbourg has legal aspirations.
“My grandma actually owns a law firm in St. Thomas, so it’s always been a dream,” the 17-year-old said.
Meanwhile, Christianna Alexander’s dreams have taken the Jacksonville teen on the entrepreneurial route.
“My mom inspired me, because she had a business, too,” Alexander said. The teen is the CEO and founder of beauty business Sweet Christi.
Both teens were among the 100, including nine from Florida, selected to take part in the 2022 Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando March 3-6. The academy is a mentorship and career-development program for Black students and teens from underrepresented communities across America.
“Since this day, the day of your arrival has been 15 years in the making,” said Tracey D. Powell, Disney Signature Events vice president and Disney Dreamers Academy executive champion, told the students during their welcome rally on March 3 at Epcot.
Deep Dives
The days were early and long, but the impact kept the adrenaline high and energized.
Throughout the four-day experience, kids were exposed to hands-on, interactive workshops called Deep Dives in their fields of interest, such as journalism, entertainment, technology, animation, business, motion pictures, computer, and animal sciences, as well as a dress for success fashion show. Plus, an all-expense paid trip to the Disney World Resort and admission to the parks.
Dreamers alumni returned to mentor and share their experiences.
“When I came to Disney Dreamers academy, I was someone who thought I knew what I wanted to do,” Dreamer Class of 2014 alum and Jacksonville native Matthew Young shared.
“I thought I wanted to be a lawyer, I thought I wanted to go to law school and I learned so much about law in the Deep Dive.”
The Florida State University gradu- ate added, “But I think even bigger than thinking about what profession I wanted to be in, Disney Dreamers Academy served such a massive role in surrounding you with people who will bet on me, not just over the course of the weekend but continuously throughout my career.”
Inspiration from Rowland
On March 3, the Dreamers marched in a special parade down Main Street at Magic Kingdom, along with Gram-my-award winning artist Kelly Rowland, who was this year’s celebrity ambassador.
“You can do whatever it takes to dream big,” Rowland told the Dreamers during their commencement ceremony on March 6, “and accomplish bigger as long as you don’t stand in the way of someone else doing the same thing.”
Other celebrity guests included fashion designer Kerby Jean-Raymond, “King Richard” actress Demi Singleton, and gospel artist Kierra Sheard and R&B recording artist Mali Music, both who performed during the event.
Dreamers made alumni
The landmark moment was when the Dreamers were officially made alumni of the academy. Kids were in tears as they were presented their rings by their parents and given intimate words of encouragement.
“A ring symbolizes relationship,” Powell said as the rings were presented, “and that’s why it’s unbroken. So, Dreamers, in your own way, thank your parents.”
Richbourg is an honors student at Edgewater High School in Orlando. After graduation she plans to earn a juris doctorate and own her very own law firm.
Alexander wants to study arts in college and become an actress, while running her business. In the next few years, she hopes to open her own factory.
“I want to keep doing what I do and inspiring girls on self-care and having a growth mindset,” she said.
