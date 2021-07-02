The fireworks return to theme parks

FOURTH OF JULY 2021
Guests gather on Main Street USA in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World to watch fireworks before the park closed on March 15, 2020, because of the coronavirus pandemic. On July 1, the nightly fireworks were scheduled to return to the park. Many cities around the state will resume fireworks events that were canceled last year because of the pandemic. Also in Orlando, SeaWorld returns its Electric Ocean fireworks show; as well as Universal Orlando. Busch Gardens in Tampa will light up the skies for its Summer Nights show. All of these sparks are just in time for the Fourth of July weekend.
