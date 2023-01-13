Thousands of New York hospital nurses strike after labor negotiations crumble

NEW YORK — Thousands of nurses walked off the job early Monday at two major New York City hospitals after contract talks disintegrated overnight, leaving Mount Sinai in Manhattan and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx struggling to care for patients.
In parallel chaotic scenes across two boroughs, striking nurses began picketing in the early morning hours as both hospitals were left without a total of more than 7,000 unionized nurses seeking better working conditions and higher pay.
“I’m here because we’re tired. We are tired,” said Louise Louanga, who walked a picket line at Mount Sinai where she’s worked as a nurse since 1991. “Every day we are short.”
The strike comes after years of nurses sounding the alarm about staffing shortages and poor working conditions at several city hospitals, and two weeks after union nurses delivered 10-day strike notices to eight hospitals throughout the five boroughs.
