TOBA to host MLK breakfast

The Tampa Organization of Black Affairs (TOBA) will host its 2023 43rd Annual TOBA Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Leadership Breakfast on Monday, Jan. 16, 6:45 a.m., at the J.W. Marriott, 510 Water Street, Tampa.
The theme for the event is “Dream Like King.” This year’s keynote speaker will be Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, president of Benedict College. She also is the past president of Florida Memorial University.
“TOBA looks forward to having Dr. Artis as our keynote speaker this year,” says TOBA chair and TOBA board member James Ransom. “She is a dynamic and outstanding individual who epitomizes the essence of this year’s breakfast theme. We believe her message will be timely and empowering for our community.”
The event honors the life and legacy of Dr. King and fosters positive community relations.
For information regarding tickets, and sponsorships, email info@tobanetwork.org.
