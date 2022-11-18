Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced his third run for the White House, becoming the first Republican to enter the 2024 presidential race and brushing aside criticism over the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and recent intraparty anger about the GOP’s struggles in the midterm elections.
Trump, 76, declared his candidacy in Palm Beach, Florida, almost two years out from the November 2024 national elections and after publicly flirting with a pre-midterm entry over the summer.
Official paperwork forming the “Donald J. Trump for President 2024” campaign committee was filed with the Federal Election Commission just prior to his speech.
“America’s comeback starts right now,” he said before a cheering audience.
He has continued to hold a brisk schedule of rallies this year, unbowed by a criminal investigation that has included an FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago estate, or by a House probe that exposed his erratic behavior during the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The timing of his 2024 announcement is exceptionally early. Most candidates for the White House launch their campaigns within a year before the election.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is seen as the best-positioned Republican to beat Trump, and the former president has conjured a nickname for the Florida executive: “Ron DeSanctimonious.” Trump’s vice president, Mike Pence, is another possible contender.
Skepticism after election
Trump’s often-damaged political brand was dented anew by the midterm elections. Frustrated Republicans blamed him for their party’s inability to continue a pattern of out-ofpower parties scoring sweeping wins midway through a president’s first term.
Though results are still coming in, Democrats kept control of the Senate and are on track to limit any new Republican majority in the House to a tiny margin. Trump-backed candidates struggled.
Republican strategists have expressed skepticism about Trump’s general election viability, and anti-Trump forces within the party were emboldened by the midterms.
Still, Trump won almost 140 million votes in two presidential general elections and remains a formidable force in American politics — even stripped of his social media accounts, trailed by investigations and damaged by his 2020 election lies.
During his first run at the White House, the Queensborn Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the general election after steamrolling the GOP primary field.
Americans rejected Trump’s divisive and turbulent presidency in the 2020 election: President Joe Biden beat him by 74 votes in the Electoral College and about 7 million ballots in the popular vote.
