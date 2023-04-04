Former President Donald Trump will face a historic arraignment Tuesday in New York, following an indictment on criminal charges stemming from prosecutors' long-running investigation into his business dealings. He will be the first current or former United States president ever in that position.
Trump, 76, was expected to appear before State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan in Manhattan around 2:15 p.m.
Five pool photographers will be allowed inside the courtroom for the arraignment, Merchan ruled late Monday. Video cameras will be confined to hallways outside the courtroom, and reporters won't be allowed to bring laptops or other electronics inside.
The charges, expected to remain under seal until Trump appears in court, are believed to relate to his notorious hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
Trump is expected to face multiple charges, including at least one felony related to business fraud, but it's unclear whether they all relate to the hush money. The indictment stems from an investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney's office spanning more than four years.
New York City is bracing for protests that could accompany Trump's appearance. Mayor Eric Adams on Monday warned protesters — including Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who intends to show up near Manhattan Criminal Court — to "be on your best behavior."
"Our message is clear and simple: control yourselves," the mayor said at a press conference. "New York City's our home — not a playground for your misplaced anger."
Adams said the New York Police Department had no knowledge of any specific threats ahead of Tuesday's arraignment.
Trump, who's running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, was expected to arrive at the DA's offices several hours before appearing before the judge.
Armed Secret Service agents will accompany him at all times, and court officials plan to halt all other proceedings while he's in the courthouse, sources familiar with the arrangements told The New York Daily News.
Though he doesn't know what he's charged with, Trump's legal team said he plans to plead not guilty.
Once all is said and done, the former president plans to return to Mar-a-Lago in Florida to hold a press conference.
