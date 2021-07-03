Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Sarasota during the Fourth of July weekend.
Trump is scheduled to appear at 8 p.m. July 3 at the Sarasota Fairgrounds, according to his Save America PAC.
“This Save America rally is co-sponsored by the Republican Party of Florida and marks President Trump's further support of the MAGA agenda and accomplishments of his administration,” an email from the PAC said.
“Please join us for a HUGE fireworks show to celebrate America following President Trump’s remarks to conclude a full day event commemorating our Great Country!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.