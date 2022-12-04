WORLD CUP 2022
AL THUMAMA, Qatar — Needing a victory to advance to the final 16 of the World Cup, the U.S. took care of business Tuesday, edging Iran 1-0 on a Christian Pulisic goal late in the first half.
With the win, the unbeaten U.S. (1-0-2) finished second to England in its group and will meet Group A champion the Netherlands in the Round of 16 on Saturday, Dec. 3. Iran, mean-while, goes home short of the knockout stages for the sixth time in as many visits to the World Cup.
But the Iranians didn’t make it easy for the Americans, battling to the final minute of stop-page time that left the U.S. win in jeopardy until the final whistle. The U.S. weathered two prime scoring opportunities by the Iranians in a chaotic finish to punch their ticket to the next round.
The only goal the U.S. needed came in the 38th minute when Pulisic got a half-step on Iranian defenders Majid Hosseini and Ramin Rezaeian, allowing him to redirect a headed cross from Sergiño Dest into the net from
inside the six-yard box.
“I always say it’s us against the world,” winger Tim Weah said, “’cause no one believed that the U.S. could play good football.”
