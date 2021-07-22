Wanting to be in that number

FLORIDA A&M UNIVERSITY / MARCHING ‘100’
A total of more than 300 kids in middle schools and high schools from around the country attended the annual Florida A&M University Marching “100” Band Camp in Tallahassee for five days this month. While there, they learned from the FAMU band staff, Marching “100” members, and visiting band directors.
