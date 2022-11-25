Kemp aims to boost Walker in Senate runoff
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp on Nov.19 campaigned for the first time with Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker, the most significant effort yet to persuade voters who backed both the governor and Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock to return to the GOP fold for the runoff.
“We cannot rest on our laurels here, everyone,” Kemp said to a crowd of hundreds outside a Smyrna gun store that plays hosts to many GOP rallies. “We have got more wood to chop.”
Those split-ticket voters the governor is targeting played the most decisive role in this month’s election, and they could also determine the Dec. 6 runoff in the last U.S. Senate battle of the 2022 election cycle — and a final chance for Republicans to pick up a coveted seat after an underwhelming midterm.
About 200,000 Georgians voted for Kemp but not Walker, whose campaign has been plagued by controversy. While Kemp and other statewide Republicans easily prevailed, Walker trailed Warnock by 35,000 votes. A four-week runoff was required when neither won a majority of the vote.
Now both candidates are taking steps to woo those swing voters. Warnock launched TV ads that highlight a Republican who said she was “proud” to back both Kemp and Warnock. And Democrats held a nearby event Saturday featuring other wavering Republicans.
“Our governor and Sen. Warnock are good men who I can trust to represent Georgia and lead our state well. But I can’t say the same about Herschel Walker,” said Heidi Moriarty of Atlanta. “His well-documented pattern of lies and disturbing behavior make it clear that he’s wrong for our state.”
Dems clinch majority
Republicans hope Kemp is a powerful closing messenger for Walker now that he can no longer make a case that Senate control is on the line, depriving the GOP of one of its most potent arguments to skeptical voters.
With victories in Arizona and Nevada last weekend, Democrats have already clinched 50 seats in the Senate. Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote guarantees them a majority.
The tag-team rally comes as Republicans fret about recent bizarre statements from Walker, including a rant about vampires that he inserted into his stump speech and his allegation that Warnock didn’t “keep” his children — leading to a sharp comeback from the Democrat.
Kemp steered the conversation back to the issue that helped him win his November rematch against Democrat Stacey Abrams: an effort to cast the GOP as the party working to blunt the effect of decades-high inflation on President Joe Biden’s watch.
“He will go fight for those values that we believe in here in our state. And that’s why it’s time to retire Raphael Warnock,” Kemp said, adding: “I know that Herschel Walker will do like we’ve done in Georgia and be fiscally conservative and cut runaway spending.”
Walker, who until recently avoided mention of Kemp on the campaign trail, framed himself as a faithful political partner to the governor at Saturday’s rally.
“We need someone in Washington that’s going to row the boat with Gov. Kemp. And we’ve got to row in the same direction,” said Walker, pivoting to an attack on his Democratic opponent. “What he’s been doing is rowing against Gov. Kemp, so that’s the reason why on the federal level we’re not getting anything done.”
Speaking to canvassers in Sandy Springs, Warnock shrugged off the Kemp rally and talked of his work across party lines — and his rival’s appearances with polarizing GOP figures such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
“My opponent seems to be leaning in on the politics of division, which is why he has spent so much time campaigning with some of the most divisive members of Congress,” he said.
Staff writer Anjali Huynh contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.