Biden pledges significant support to help tornado victims

‘We’re not going to leave’

An aerial view shows homes and businesses destroyed in Mayfield, Kentucky, after a tornado ripped through the area on Dec. 11. President Biden visited the area on Wednesday and vowed robust federal help. “We’re not leaving. We’re not going to leave. I promise you, the federal government is going to be around” until devastated communities are rebuilt, Biden said. On Wednesday, the Kentucky death toll rose to 75 and 122 people were still unaccounted for. Tornadoes ripped through the state last weekend.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.