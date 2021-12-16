Biden pledges significant support to help tornado victims
An aerial view shows homes and businesses destroyed in Mayfield, Kentucky, after a tornado ripped through the area on Dec. 11. President Biden visited the area on Wednesday and vowed robust federal help. “We’re not leaving. We’re not going to leave. I promise you, the federal government is going to be around” until devastated communities are rebuilt, Biden said. On Wednesday, the Kentucky death toll rose to 75 and 122 people were still unaccounted for. Tornadoes ripped through the state last weekend.
