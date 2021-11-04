Will Packer amphitheater opens at FAMU

Performing arts center ribbon-cutting held during homecoming
During Florida A&M University’s homecoming week, on the morning of Oct. 29, director and producer Will Packer, with the help of his mother, cut the ribbon for FAMU’s brand-new performing arts amphitheater.
The Will Packer Performing Arts Amphitheater was named in honor of the St. Petersburg native and FAMU alum. The public space, including the amphitheater will be known as the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation Plaza, according to the university.
Packer first learned of FAMU’s plan to name the amphitheater after him in 2019. As one of the university’s biggest supporters, he donated $500,000 toward its construction.
“Incredible. It was humbling,” Packer told the Florida Courier after the Oct. 29 ceremony. “And just to think about all the people that have come before me, all the amazing Rattlers that came be- fore me and for me to now be immortalized as one of them on that stage, on the campus that gave me so much and I get to give back to that institution, it means everything to me.”
Packer is a 1996 electrical engineering graduate, who got his start in the industry at FAMU with his 1994 short film, “Chocolate City,’’ which he created with director Rob Hardy.
He has produced or executive produced a wide range of movies, including such films as “The Photograph,” “Little,” “Girls Trip,” “Ride Along 2,” “Straight Outta Compton,” “No Good Deed,” along with the “Think Like A Man’’ and “Ride Along’’ moves.
A FAMUly gathering
Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and journalist and television personality Rashan Ali, who are both FAMU graduates and friends of Packer, were among his family and close ones at the ceremony.
R&B singer Anthony Hamilton and actor/comedian Kevin Hart also attended, as well as Packer’s classmates, brothers in Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, and other supporters.
Additionally, FAMU received a $1.5 million donation from the Knight Foundation to add multimedia functions to the amphitheater. After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, ESPN’s “First Take” christened the new amphitheater with a live broad- cast, followed by a live podcast taping of Kevin Hart’s SiriusXM show, “Straight From The Hart.”
He hopes his contribution to FAMU will influence other Rattlers as well as HBCUs to give back to their alma mater as well.
“Part of what I want to do is make HBCU giving sexy,” Packer told the Courier. “I want to make HBCU giving cool, I want it to be the type of thing that people look and say, ‘OK, I like how he did it, I see how he did it, I wanna do it.’ And encourage other people that are in my peer group, other folks that work in entertainment, these institutions need our support, so hopefully I can help to be a part of continuing a way of giving that’s happening right now.”
Packer is slated to produce the 94th Annual Academy Awards on March 27, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.