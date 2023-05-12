A WEEK OF GREAT JAZZ AND BLUES
The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival was held April 28-May 7 at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans with hundreds of bands and performances. Headliners included legendary guitarist Carlos Santana and iconic blues master Buddy Guy. “They both put on excellent shows,’’ said Florida Courier photojournalist Kim Gibson, who attended the festival. The popular NOLA festival is scheduled to return to the same venue next year at its traditional time — the last weekend of April and the first weekend of May.
