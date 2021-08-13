Hip-hop, R&B producer Chucky Thompson dies at 53

Chucky Thompson, a music producer who worked with some of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B died on Monday at age53.
His clients have included Notorious B.I.G., Nas and Mary J. Blige.
Thompson’s publicist, Tamar Juda, confirmed the passing on Tuesday.
“It is with a very heavy heart that I can confirm the passing of Chucky Thompson,” Juda said in a statement. “To anyone in his orbit, you know how generous he was with his energy, creativity and love. Both the music industry, and the world has lost a titan.”
Thompson was a member of Bad Boy Entertainment’s “Hitmen” team of in-house producers during the 1990s, and worked with Bad Boy mogul Sean Combs on material for artists such as The Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans.
Thompson’s productions include Mary J. Blige’s “My Life,’’ The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Ready to Die’’ and Faith Evans’s “Faith.’’
Thompson also produced for Nas (“One Mic”).
Thompson reportedly died of complications from COVID-19.
Inaugural ‘Hitmen’ member
Thompson, a D.C. native, began his career in music as a part of go-go music legend Chuck Brown’s band, The Soul Searchers.
Thompson was an inaugural member of the “Hitmen,” the production team that worked with some of the biggest stars of Bad Boy Records founded by Sean Combs.
Blige posted about his death on her Instagram account.
“I just spoke to this man last month! We were discussing our plans to work together again,” Blige wrote. “Chucky and I was and will always be a musical match made in heaven. He knew everything I was feeling personally and when we worked on the ‘My Life’ and ‘Mary’ albums.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.