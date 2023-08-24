The Memorial Celebration for Charles William “Chuck’’ Cherry II was held on Aug. 19 at the Julia T. & Charles W. Cherry, Sr. Cultural & Educational Center, 925 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach. The program was streamed live on Florida Courier's Facebook page.
For those who missed it, you can still watch it by clicking this link: https://www.facebook.com/flcourier/videos/623284606608217
