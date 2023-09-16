Coming off first win, B-CU faces tough few weeks of games

FLORIDA HBCU FOOTBALL ROUNDUP
Bethune-Cookman University defeated Savannah State University 31-6 on Sept. 9.
It was the Wildcats’ first win of the season and the first for Coach Raymond Woodie, Jr.
“We’re proud of the guys for going out and executing the game plan. We can, of course, improve but we’re glad to get a win in our home opener,’’ Woodie said this week.
B-CU is in a tough stretch of their schedule. The Wildcats faced the University of Miami on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., then entered conference play.
The Wildcats are to play two-time SWAC champion Jackson State (Sept. 23) and then Alabama State on (Sept. 30) before returning home for homecoming against Texas Southern (Oct. 14). They also host SWAC Western Division favorite Southern (Oct. 21) in Jacksonville.
FAMU faces West Florida team
The Florida A&M University Rattlers lost 38-24 to the University of South Florida Bulls on Sept. 9 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
On Sept. 16, FAMU faces the University of West Florida in a 6 p.m. home game at Bragg Memorial Stadium.
EWU heads to Fort Valley State
Edward Waters University (EWU) lost 34-0 to Benedict College on Sept. 9 in a home game at Nathaniel Glover Community Field & Stadium.
The EWU Tigers will go to Fort Valley State University on Sept. 16 for a 6 p.m. game.
FMU to play Grambling State
Florida Memorial University (FMU) had a bye week last week after defeating EWU on Sept. 2 in the Big Cat Classic 38-21.
FMU will face Grambling State University at 2 p.m. Sept. 16 at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium in Grambling, Louisiana.
