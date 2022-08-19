Deshaun Watson will be a pariah to fans across the NFL

COMMENTARY
You can have his $230 million contract. But you have to be Deshaun Watson. You have to feel what it feels like to have ruined your good name. You have to feel all of the guilt you can never admit to. You have to hear everything — every ugly chant that mocks you with angry derision. And you have to wonder if any of it will ever go away.
Would you make that deal? What if all of the money in the world was not enough to buy back your reputation?
It got real for Watson the other night. It got football-real and real ugly.
“The crowd was loud for a preseason game in Jacksonville,” as Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio understated.
Watson, the now-notorious quarterback, was playing in his first NFL game in 1 1/2 years as he awaits the start of a league suspension of still-undetermined length. How would opposing fans react? We could not know that, until now.
Jaguars fans booed him loudly from the moment he stepped on the field. “No means no!” was the G-rated chant.
Watson would go 1 for 5 for 7 yards in the game, booed during all three series he played.
Allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions by two dozen female therapists were what Watson brought onto himself. Twenty-three of the suits have been settled by Watson paying hush money. One suit remains and is presently set for trial in early 2023.
The continuing sordid soap opera had mostly been lawyer stuff, until Watson stepped onto a football field for the first time in front of enemy fans to get a taste of what his future holds.
Now he has had a taste of what road games will be like. You thought Jacksonville fans were mean? We can only imagine what they have in store in Baltimore.
Watson had spent the past year-plus steadfastly maintaining his innocence, displaying zero regret or remorse, essentially calling two dozen accusers flat-out liars.
He pivoted and changed tactics on the eve of the preseason opener, when Cleveland put out a team-conducted video interview in which Watson said:
“Look, I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation. The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back, but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character, and I am going to keep pushing forward.”
It was just short of an admission of guilt but the closest he has come to an apology. It was a step forward. It was something. It also was too little, too late.
And quite likely a calculated strategy to mitigate in his favor as the NFL appeals his lenient six-game suspension and seeks a punishment of at least one full season, plus a multimillion dollar fine and a requirement he get treatment for what led him to be, well, an apparent serial creep.
The six-game ban given by NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, a former federal judge, was roundly decried as a wrist slap. The league’s collective bargaining agreement gave NFL commissioner Roger Goodell the right to appeal and he has, rightly calling Watson’s behavior “predatory” and “egregious.”
A final ruling is expected before the regular season begins, when any suspension would start.
Many expect the ban to grow on appeal. If it stayed at six games, Watson’s season debut would be Oct. 23 at bitter rival Baltimore.
Cleveland, by trading for Watson in March, has bought itself, at great cost literally and figuratively, a stench that Miami and other potential suitors should be grateful they avoided.
