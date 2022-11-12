Edward Waters wins homecoming in 71-6 win over Atlantis University

The Edward Waters University Tigers dominated the Atlantis University Atlanteans for a 71-6 homecoming win on Nov. 5.
The 71 points for EWU is their second highest since football returned in 2001.
In 2015, the Tigers beat the University of Faith 76-7.
The Tigers have now won three straight games.
Edward Waters (4-6) scored 10 touchdowns (7 offensive, 1 defensive, 2 special teams) in the game.
EWU’s vaunted rushing attack picked up 299 yards on the ground.
The Tigers defense also held the Atlanteans to just 110 yards of total offense.
Atlantis’ (1-4) lone score was a 14-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.
Leonard Shultz ran for 63 yards with a touchdown and Spencer Carter ran for 58 yards with two scores for EWU.
Quintorrio Powell had five catches and Widmyer Garcon a pick six for the Tigers defensively.
Edward Waters closes the 2022 campaign at home against the Allen University Yellow Jackets (1-7, 0-6) on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m.
B-CU loses its homecoming to Alabama State
A second half of mistakes and penalties doomed Bethune-Cookman University in their 37-22 loss to Alabama State University on Nov. 5 for homecoming.
Jalon Jones threw for 191 yards with a touchdown and ran for 65 more with score while Que’Shaun Byrd ran for 102 yards with a touchdown and caught five passes for 35 yards for B-CU.
Demetrius Davis threw for 171 yards with a touchdown and ran for 42 more with two scores for ASU.
Bethune-Cookman (2-7, 2-4) led 16- 7 after Jalon Jones 13-yard touchdown run with 11:02 to play in the second quarter.
Alabama State (6-3, 4-2) took the lead 20-16 on a 70-yard punt by Santo Dunn with 8:16 left in the third quarter.
B-CU responded with Jones finding Kemari Averett from seven yards out to retake the lead at 22-20 with 3:44 remaining in the third quarter. The extra point was missed.
The Hornets took the lead for good at 27-22 after Davis hit Jeremiah Hixon for a 32-yard touchdown pass with 55 seconds left in the third quarter.
Dunn added 62 yards rushing and Hixon had five catches for 68 yards with a score for the Hornets.
B-CU was penalized 11 times for 110 yards compared and turned the ball over twice.
ASU was penalized only three times for 19 yards.
The Hornets were also 10-for 15 on third down conversion and 4-for-5 in redzone chances.
The Wildcats were 5-for-10 on third downs and 3-for-4 respectively.
B-CU travels to Alcorn State (4-5, 3-3) on Nov. 12 at 3 p.m.
Rattlers strike Southern Jaguars
The Florida A&M University Rattlers stayed hot with a 30-16 win over the Southern University Jaguars on Nov. 5.
The Rattlers have now won six straight games. Jeremey Moussa threw for 224 yards with three touchdowns for FAMU.
The Rattlers’ Dark Cloud defense also forced three turnovers and recorded two sacks.
Florida A&M (7-2, 5-1) led 14-6 after Moussa found A.J. Davis from 20-yards out with 7:20 to play in the third quarter.
The Rattlers added two field goals Jose Romo Martinez in the second and third quarters and led 20-9. The Jaguars also added a field goal.
Southern (5-4, 3-3) got within 20-16 on Besean McCray’s 35-yard touchdown run with 3:21 left in the third quarter.
Xavier Smith added six catches for 100 yards for FAMU.
McCray threw for 88 yards and ran for 134 with a score for SU.
Karl Ligan added 51 yards rushing and Kendric Rhymes 47 yards for the Jaguars.
Florida A&M plays at Alabama State University on Nov. 12 at 3 p.m.
Florida Memorial falls to Ava Maria
The Florida Memorial University Lions suffered a 44-28 loss on homecoming to Ave Maria University on Nov. 5.
The Lions racked up over 400 yards of total offense, however, the Gyrenes topped them with more than 500 yards of total offense.
Florida Memorial (2-7) led 14-3 after Khalil Washington’s 14-yard touchdown run with 1:32 to play in the first quarter.
Ava Maria went up 20-14 when Andrew Lege hit Joshua Jenkins from 38-yards out with five seconds before the half.
The Gyrenes would not relinquish the lead again.
Antoine Williams threw for 218 yards for FMU.
Lege threw for 311 yards with two scores and two picks for AMU.
George Young ran for 90 yards with a score and Washington 70 yards with two touchdowns for the Lions.
Quino Mauricett ran for 113 yards with a touchdown and Jenkins had nine catches for 174 yards with two scores for the Gyrenes.
Keon Brown added four catches for 94 yards and Markell Lee three catches for 62 yards for FMU.
The Lions had 10 penalties for 149 yards and did not convert a third down.
FMU ends their season with a 3-7 record.
Their Nov. 12 game with the University of Ft. Lauderdale Eagles was forfeited by the Eagles.
