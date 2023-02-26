Family, fellowshipping still a core of CIAA hoops tournament

Friends, families and alumni who continue to make the trek to the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament often say they remember more about what they did and who they saw during the event than which school won the basketball championship.
The family reunion vibe and opportunities to fellowship have been a foundation for one of college basketball’s most popular events, which kicked off Tuesday in Baltimore.
Whether the tournament is in Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia or North Carolina, a loyal and proud contingent of fans show up and show out.
“It’s a packed weekend, and you’re trying to get it in,” Theophilus Woodley of Charlotte, North Carolina, said recently in a Zoom interview with his family.
It doesn’t matter that there hasn’t been a player from the CIAA to reach the NBA since Ronald “Flip” Murray (2002-10) and that fans don’t get to see the likes of Hall of Famers Earl Monroe or Bobby Dandridge. The 22 men’s and women’s contests figure to be intense, but the trick is finding a way to watch basketball amid an off-court menu of events, not to mention connecting with schoolmates and friends.
Woodley, a Winston-Salem State graduate, began attending the CIAA in 1971 and had gone 45 consecutive years until missing last year’s debut in Baltimore. Health reasons will keep him away again this week, but his daughter Thesha, also a WSSU grad and alumni engagement director, will represent the family.
“It’s so many different things that you’re going to have to do, everywhere you go,” the 70-year-old Woodley recalled. “Everybody is there basically for the same thing. And so, everywhere you go, there’s something to do. Just a welcome experience.”
More than basketball
That’s been a core of the CIAA Tournament since 1946 and continues for the league composed of 12 historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in NCAA Division II. It began in Washington, D.C., with an overflow crowd, and interest has remained high through stops in Virginia and North Carolina before returning to Baltimore last year for the first time since 1952.
But to think of the CIAA Tournament solely in basketball terms would be a disservice to its history, born out of segregation.
Generations of alumni, students and casual fans plan for it. The Woodleys’ attendance is just one example of how its tradition and legacy is passed down.
“When you think about CIAA, it’s just a part of my Black History Month, how I celebrate my culture and connect with people,” Thesha Woodley said. “Everywhere you go, somebody’s wearing something and it just sparks conversation and friendship.
Longtime Baltimore bar owner Ann Winder is ready for the additional business at The Place Lounge, an over-30 jazz, R&B and music bar located a few blocks north of the arena.
“Everyone I’ve spoken with are pretty excited about it,” said Winder, who plans to attend tournament games. “I just go with the flow. ... It’s not like my place is a huge place. But I can guarantee you that I’ll be full.”
