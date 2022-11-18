FAMU extends winning streak; Florida Classic next

Kendal Boehler blocked John Jayden’s 52-yard game winning field goal attempt, then scooped up the ball and ran 51-yards for a score to clinch a 21-14 win for the Florida A&M University Rattlers over the Alabama State Hornets.
FAMU’s Dark Cloud defense held the Hornets to 138 yards of total offense, didn’t allow a touchdown and recorded 13 tackles for loss.
The Hornets defense also played well, recording three interceptions.
The Rattlers have now won eight straight.
Alabama State (6-4, 4-3) led 14-9 after Tyree Saunders blocked Chris Foddoul’s punt, which was scooped up by Cail Jackson who went 50 yards for a touchdown with 7:46 to play.
Florida A&M (8-2, 6-1) responded, retaking the lead at 15-14 on Jeremy Moussa 17-yard pass to Jah’Marae Sheread with 4:20 to play.
Moussa threw for 277 yards with two scores and three picks for FAMU.
Kisean Johnson had six catches for 69 yards with a score for ASU.
Dematrius Davis threw for 83 yards, Isaiah Scott threw a touchdown pass and Santo Dunn ran for 37 yards for the Hornets.
Xavier Smith had 13 catches for 145 yards with a touchdown for the Rattlers.
Sheread added six catches for 63 yards with a score and Jaylen McCloud ran for 62 yards for FAMU.
Isiah Major (8 tackles, 1 tackle for loss), Johnny Chaney (8 tackles), Jr.; Isaiah Land (5 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 safety); Dre Jones (4 tackles for loss, 3 sacks) and Javan Morgan (4 tackles) led the Rattlers defensively.
Florida A&M plays archrival Bethune-Cookman in the Florida Blue Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Nov. 19 at 2:30 p.m. The game will air live on ESPNU.
Wildcats can’t hold off Braves
Andrew Smith’s 50-yard interception return with 4:39 remaining lifted the Alcorn State University Braves past the Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats 17-14 on Nov. 12.
Bethune-Cookman (2-8, 2-5) took the lead at 14-10 when Jalon Jones found Kemari Averett from 10 yards out with 13:32 to play.
Alcorn State (5-5, 4-3) led 10-0 at halftime behind a 12-yard touchdown run by Jarveon Howard and a 27-yard field goal by Noah Kiani in the second quarter.
The Wildcats defense held the Braves to 191 total yards of offense, including 35 in the air, and forced four turnovers (3 fumbles, 1 interception). The Braves’ defense held the Wildcats to just 35 yards rushing and forced five turnovers (4 fumbles, 1 interception).
Jones threw for 228 yards with a touchdown and interception; he also ran for a score for B-CU.
Howard led ASU with 129 yards rushing with a score.
Jonathan Thomas had five catches for 66 yards, Cameron Overton four catches for 57 yards and Averett four catches for 35 yards with a score for the Wildcats.
B-CU was led defensively by TreSean Smith (12 total tackles), Uriah Ratliff (11 tackles, 1 forced fumble) and Edie Walls (9 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery).
Bethune-Cookman closes the 2022 season against Florida A&M on Nov. 12 in the Florida Blue Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Kickoff is 2:30 p.m.
Tigers handle Yellow Jackets
The Edward Waters University Tigers closed out 2022 with a 38-12 win over the Allen University Yellow Jackets on Nov. 12 in the third annual AME Classic.
Jyron Russell threw for 221 yards with four touchdowns for EWU.
The Tigers defense forced four turnovers (3 interceptions, 1 fumble).
Allen (1-8, 0-6) led 6-3 when Daniel Palmer connected with Armone Harris for a 23-yard touchdown pass with 1:02 left in the first quarter.
Edward Waters (5-6, 4-4) got second quarter touchdown passes from Russell to Chris Harris of 20 and 24 yards and lead 17-6 at halftime.
Spencer Carter’s 35-yard run with 11:49 to play put the Tigers up 31-6.
Plummer threw for 147 yards with two scores and two picks for Allen.
Green finished with six catches for 75 yards with two scores and De’Shaun Hugee ran for 68 yards for the Tigers.
Beau Herrington ran for 120 yards and Jayden Horace caught seven passes for 157 yards with a touchdown for the Yellow Jackets.
Tyler King ran for 65 yards, Ferante Cowart had four catches for 61 yards and Demarius August five catches for 31 yards with a score for EWU.
The Tigers held the advantage over the Yellow Jackets in total offensive yardage 461-352, rushing yards 237-122 and first downs 25-13.
AU held a slight advantage in passing yards 230-224.
EWU was also 5-for-6 in redzone chances.
The Tigers were led defensively by Widmyer Garcon (7 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception), Cameron McClain (4 tackles, 1 sack), Jaren Wilson (4 tackles) and Ahmad Jordan (4 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.