FAMU faces USF Bulls in Tampa

FLORIDA HBCU FOOTBALL ROUNDUP
The Florida A&M University Rattlers opened the 2023 season with a 28-10 win over the two-time defending SWAC champions, the Jackson State University Tigers in the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, Sept. 3.
FAMU extended its winning streak to 10 games dating back to last season.
Florida A&M travels to the University of South Florida on Saturday, Sept. 9. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
B-CU will play Savannah State at home
The Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats opened the Coach Raymond Woodie Jr. era with a 56-14 loss to the University of Memphis Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Bethune-Cookman (0-1) hosts the Savannah State University Tigers (1-0) on Sept. 2 at 4 p.m. at Daytona Beach Municipal Stadium.
Bye week for FMU; EWC faces Benedict
The Florida Memorial University Lions took down the Edward Waters University Tigers 38-21 in the Big Cat Classic at Nathaniel Glover Community Field and Stadium in Jacksonville.
The win was also the first road win for FMU in the modern era.
Florida Memorial has a bye week while Edward Waters opens conference play hosting the defending SIAC and HBCU Division II National champions, the Benedict College Tigers, on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Nathaniel Glover Community Field & Stadium in Jacksonville.
