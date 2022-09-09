FAMU Rattlers no match for Jackson State Tigers

FLORIDA HBCU FOOTBALL ROUNDUP
In a highly anticipated matchup and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) opener for both teams, the Jackson State University Tigers handled the Florida A&M University Rattlers 59-3 in the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sept. 4.
The game didn’t resemble last year when the Tigers edged the Rattlers 7-6.
FAMU had eight players ineligible for the game after having 26 the previous week. Players say its due to administrative problems in the athletic department. The school’s administration said it is working on the problem.
Florida A&M (0-2, 0-1) had stars such as edge rusher Isaiah Land. Defensive back BJ Boehler and offensive lineman Cameron Covin also returned.
Jackson State (1-0, 1-0) entered the game with a water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, which was highlighted by recent flooding. The crisis devasted Jackson’s African American community and forced students to leave campus and go to online learning.
The Tigers held the Rattlers to 155 yards of total offense.
Shedeur Sanders threw for 325 yards with 5 touchdowns for JSU.
Sanders was named SWAC Offensive Player of the Week for that performance.
Shane Hooks caught six passes for 55 yards with two scores and Dallas Daniels added five catches for 59 yards with a score for the Tigers.
Jeremy Moussa threw for 102 yards with an interception and Nadarius Fagan had 10 total tackles for the Rattlers.
Florida A&M hosts Albany State University (1-0) on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. in its home opener.
Miami runs past Bethune-Cookman
Bethune-Cookman University showed flashes but still fell to the University of Miami 70-13 in Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 3.
The Hurricanes racked up more than 600 yards of total offense. Miami (1-0) had over 300 yards rushing.
Bethune-Cookman (0-1) had opportunities to keep the game close but fell short.
Henry Parrish, Jr. racked up 108 yards rushing with three scores and Thad Franklin, Jr. added two rushing touchdowns for Miami.
Quarterback Jalon Jones looked good for B-CU with 243 yards passing and a touchdown.
Tyler Van Dike also threw for 193 yards with two touchdowns for Miami,
Also posting good numbers for B-CU were Dylaan Lee, who had catches, 83 yards; Marcus Riley, two catches, 63 yards; Darryl Powell Jr., two catches, 56 yards; and Que’ Shaun Byrd, 64 total yards and one receiving touchdown.
The Wildcats host an old rival from its MEAC days, South Carolina State University, on Sept. 10 at Daytona Stadium at 4 p.m.
Southern spanks Florida Memorial
The Southern University Jaguars ripped the Florida Memorial University Lions 86-0 on Sept. 3.
Southern University (1-0) scored 42 points in the first quarter.
The Jaguars racked up 611 yards of total offense including 396 on the ground and 215 yards in the air.
The Lions were held to 92 yards of total offense which included 61 in the air and 31 on the ground.
Southern’s defense dominated recording a safety and Glen Brown had a pick six.
Amari Taylor had eight tackles and Terry Smith an interception for FMU.
Besean McCray threw for 79 yards with two touchdowns and ran for 78 yards with a score for Southern.
Kendric Rhymes and Jerod Sims both had 84 yards rushing with two scores for the Jaguars.
Florida Memorial (1-1) travels to Southeastern University for a game on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.
Edward Waters edged by Clark
In the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) opener for both teams, the Clark Atlanta University Panthers edged the Edward Waters University Tigers 39-34 on Sept 3.
It’s the second consecutive week that the EWU lost by a score of 39-34. A week earlier, Florida Memorial edged them by the same score.
Sean Stephens threw for 193 yards for Clark Atlanta.
Statistically, the game was about even but the Panthers were five for six in the redzone.
The Tigers were penalized 11 times for 105 yards.
EWC also had the games only turnover that resulted in 3 points for CAU.
David Johnson threw for 74 yards with a touchdown and ran for 48 more with a score for Edward Waters.
Edward Waters (0-2, 0-1) plays at Savannah State University (0-1) on Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. in another SIAC matchup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.