FAMU tops South Carolina State; B-CU, Edward Waters falter

FLORIDA HBCU ROUNDUP
The Florida A&M University Rattlers held off the South Carolina State University Bulldogs 20-14 in Orangeburg, South Carolina on Oct. 8.
The Rattlers picked up their fourth straight win. The Bulldogs rallied to score 14-points in the fourth quarter.
These teams have a long history being old MEAC rivals; FAMU was in the MEAC for the 1980-1983 and 1987- 2020 football seasons.
Florida A&M (4-2) jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the second quarter after Jeremy Moussa connected with Jah’Marae Sheread from 35 yards out.
South Carolina State (1-4) got within 20-14 when Corey Fields hit Shaquan Davis from 44 yards out with 9:54 to play.
Fields finished with 237 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions for the Bulldogs.
Fields also set a school record with 48 pass attempts in a game.
Xavier Smith continues to play like an All-American for the Rattlers; he had five catches for 102 yards with a 63-yard touchdown reception.
Moussa had 262 yards passing with two touchdowns and two picks while Sheread had four catches for 56 yards with a score for FAMU.
Davis also finished with five catches for 81 yards with two scores for SCSU.
FAMU’S defense dominated the first three quarters. They held the Bulldogs to just 85 yards in the first half.
The Rattlers held the advantage in total offense 320-256, passing yards 266-237 and rushing yards 54-19.
However, FAMU committed 15 penalties for 151 yards compared to six for 65 yards for SCSU.
Isaiah Major paced the Rattlers defensively with 13 total tackles, 2.5 for loss and a sack.
Also, BJ Boehler, Javan Morgan and Kendal Boehler each had interceptions.
Florida A&M (4-1, 2-1) travels to Grambling State (1-5, 0-3) on Sat. Oct. 15 at 3 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman falls at Tennessee State
The Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats suffered a 41-17 defeat to the Tennessee State University Tigers on Oct. 8.
B-CU outgained TSU 381-307 in total offense, 196-138 in passing yards and 185-169 in rushing yards.
Bethune-Cookman (1-4) struck first for a 3-0 lead on Dylan Moghaddam’s 22-yard field goal with 10 minutes left in the first quarter.
Tennessee State (1-4) scored the next 31 points which included a 24-0 second quarter to take control of the game.
Josh Green’s 52-yard interception return for a score with 2:08 left in the second quarter put the Tigers up 31-3.
B-CU turned the ball over four times which led to 21 points for TSU.
The Tigers had three turnovers that led to 10 points for the Wildcats.
Jalon Jones threw for 146 yards with an interception and ran for 116 more with a score for B-CU.
Draylen Ellis threw for 138 yards with a touchdown and interception; he also had a rushing score for TSU.
Que’Shaun Byrd added 58 rushing yards with a score; Kemari Averett had four catches for 37 yards and Marcus Riley had five catches for 37 yards for the Wildcats.
Jalen Rouse ran for 87 yards with a score and Karate Brenson caught three passes for 65 yards for the Tigers.
Defensively, B-CU was led by TreSean Smith and Ge’Mon Eaford who had seven total tackles each.
Bethune-Cookman (1-4, 1-1) hosts Jackson State University (5-0, 3-0) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville on Oct. 15 at 4 p.m.
Albany State routs Edward Waters
The Edward Waters University Tigers were no match for the Albany State University Rams in a 55-7 loss on Oct. 8.
Albany State (5-1, 3-0) dominated the contest.
The Rams racked up 549 yards of total offense including 325 in the air and 224 on the ground.
Edward Waters (1-5, 1-4) managed 94 total yards including 44 in the air and 50 on the ground.
The Tigers also turned the ball over three times.
EWU’s lone score was a 70-yard pick six by Ahmaud Jordan in the first quarter.
Dionte Bonneau threw for 232 yards with a score and an interception for ASU.
Kamran Ward (63 rushing yards, 2 TDs); Marcus Fulks (61 rushing yards); Torii Sapp (52 rushing yards, 1TD); Jamal Williams (5 catches, 87 yards); Rashad Jordan (64 yard receiving touchdown) and Cameron Hopkins (2 receiving touchdown) also played well for the Rams.
Edward Waters travels to North Carolina A&T (2-3) on Oct. 8 at 1 p.m.
