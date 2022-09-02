Florida Memorial slips past Edward Waters in Big Cat Classic

B-CU faces UM and FAMU takes on Jackson State
HBCU FOOTBALL ROUNDUP
Darius Conley intercepted David Johnson with five seconds remaining to seal a 39-34 win for Florida Memorial University (FMU) over Edward Waters University (EWU) in the Big Cat Classic on Aug. 27.
The Florida Memorial University Lions (1-0) jumped out to a 26-0 at halftime lead.
The Tigers of Edward Waters (0-1) stormed back with three third-quarter touchdowns.
The Tigers got within 32-21 after three quarters and within 32-28 in the fourth.
Antoine Williams threw for 382 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions for the Lions.
De’Shaun Hugee ran for 161 yards with three touchdowns for the Tigers.
EWU held the advantage over FMU in rushing yardage 279-150.
The Lions held the advantage over the Tigers 382-140 in passing yards and 532-407 in total offensive yardage.
George Young added 134 yards rushing with three scores and Markell Lee caught seven passes for 103 yards with two touchdowns for FMU.
Defensively, Antwan Davis had eight tackles with four sacks and Joshua Mims nine tackles with a fumble recovery for the Lions.
The Tigers were led defensively by Widmyer Garcon who had 11 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.
Florida Memorial travels to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to face Southern University while Edward Waters hosts Clark Atlanta University for its Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) opener on Saturday, Sept. 3.
FAMU loses to Tarheels
The Florida A&M University (FAMU) Rattlers put up a fight but lost to the University of North Carolina 56-24 in Chapel Hill on Aug. 27.
The Rattlers played the game without many of its players who were deemed ineligible.
On Monday, the Tallahassee Democrat reported that at least 26 players were ineligible for the game.
Among those players were All-American senior linebacker Isaiah Land, senior defensive back BJ Boehler and senior offensive lineman Cameron Covin.
FAMU kept the game close trailing the Football Bowl Subdivision opponent 28-14 at halftime and 35-24 after three quarters.
“We’re thankful for the opportunity to come to Chapel Hill and play this football team,” said Willie Simmons, FAMU’s head coach.
“Everyone knows what we’ve endured in the past 48 hours. I am really proud of the guys. They competed and fought hard. I think we earned some respect tonight.”
Graduate quarterback Jeremy Moussa threw for 279 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in his collegiate debut for FAMU.
Xavier Smith also had 10 catches for 78 yards for the Rattlers.
FAMU was paid $450,000 to play UNC, which is common when larger schools play smaller ones.
Florida A&M faces Jackson State University in a key Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) opener in the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami on Sunday, Sept. 4.
“All of our goals for this year start with this game,” said Simmons.
Last year, the Tigers beat the Rattlers 7-6 in the game. Jackson State went on to win both the SWAC East Division and SWAC Championship game.
The Rattlers were able to get into the FCS playoffs but lost in the first round.
It was unknown as of Florida Courier’s deadline to if any of the ineligible players will be available for FAMU.
On Monday, Simmons told the Tallahassee Democrat that he was hopeful, and it would be the best-case scenario that all the players were able to return to play.
Simmons said, “Hopefully, we can get a few more of our guys back this week so we can go back to Miami with as many players as we can get cleared to play our best ball.”
ESPN also reported on Monday that 80 players sent a letter to the university citing administrative problems in the athletic department that led to players being ineligible.
Bethune-Cookman ready for 2022
Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) opens its season on Saturday, Sept. 3 with a trip to Coral Gables to face the University of Miami.
The Hurricanes are ranked No.16 in the FBS and will be a goliath in front of the Wildcats.
“We are playing a great team. When you play them, you must play fast. We’re excited,” said Terry Sims, B-CU’s head coach.
B-CU is eager to put 2021 behind them where they went 2-9.
“You never look to go 2-9. We just can’t let last year effect this year. We just have to focus on playing each and every game one at a time.”
The Wildcats have a talent they return senior running back Que’Shaun Byrd, junior cornerback Omari Hill-Robinson and sophomore cornerback/kick returner Darnell Deas.
Bethune-Cookman has also yet to name a starter at quarterback.
Junior Jalon Jones, a Mississippi Delta College transfer; sophomore Walter Simmons, an East Carolina transfer, and sophomore Tyrone Franklin III are all in the mix although most are betting on Jones or Simmons.
“Talk to me on Saturday right around kick off and I’ll let you know,” Sims said.
The Wildcats look to be a much-improved team and defy the nation’s low expectations.
“We will be a hard-nosed, tough and fast team that plays the right way,’’ Sims added.
