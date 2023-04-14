NBA investigating Mavericks for sitting players while still eligible for playoffs

The NBA is investigating the Dallas Mavericks for sitting several key players before their 115- 112 loss against the Chicago Bulls on April 7.
NBA official Mike Bass spoke on April 8 about the investigation.
“The NBA commenced an investigation today into the facts and circumstances surrounding the Dallas Mavericks’ roster decisions and game conduct with respect to last night’s Chicago Bulls-Mavericks game, including the motivations behind those actions,” league spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement.
Mark Cuban was fined $600,000 in 2018 for comments he made on a podcast with Julius Erving where he admitted to tanking. Cuban stated he earned that fine from the league for his comments.
The Mavs rested Kyrie Irving, Josh Green, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber, Christian Wood, and Luka Doncic played only the first quarter.
A victory against Chicago would’ve kept the Mavs’ playoff hopes alive. A loss improved their chances of holding onto their draft pick, which would go to the New York Knicks unless the pick is a top-10 pick.
The Mavs have an 80% chance of obtaining the 10th pick or better
