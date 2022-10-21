NHL, its workforce 84% white, sets baseline to up diversity

Minnesota Wild’s Matt Dumba takes a knee during the national anthem flanked by Chicago Blackhawks’ Malcolm Subban, left, and Edmonton Oilers’ Darnell Nurse, before an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta, Aug. 1, 2020. Dumba said recently he still sees racism in hockey in the present day, adding he’s sick of “the old boys’ club and them dictating who is and who isn’t welcome.”