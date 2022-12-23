North Carolina Central defeats Jackson State in Sanders’ last HBCU game

The Cricket Celebration Bowl game was held on Dec. 17 in Atlanta, between two HBCU powerhouse teams – the Jackson State University Tigers and the North Carolina Central University Eagles.
North Carolina Central knocked off Jackson State 41-34 in overtime to win the highly anticipated game. It was the Eagles’ first Celebration Bowl win. It also is the MEAC’s fifth straight win over the SWAC in the bowl.
The Tigers, under the leadership of head coach Deion Sanders, went 12-0. The Southwest Athletic Conference (SWAC) team were heavily favored to win the game. The Eagles, in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), went 10-1 this season.
North Carolina Central junior quarterback Davius Richard was named the bowl’s offensive MVP. He completed 15-of-20 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown, while adding 97 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, including the game-winning 1-yard run in overtime.
Junior safety Khalil Baker with the Eagles was named the Celebration Bowl’s defensive MVP. He had 10 tackles during the game.
The official attendance count of the game, held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, was 49,670.
The allure of this year’s Celebration Bowl event was not only about the football game, but about the slated exit of Sanders as Jackson State’s head coach. It was his final game with this HBCU program. He has accepted a head coaching job with the University of Colorado Boulder, PAC 12 Division.
Sanders has confirmed that his sons, Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and Shilo Sanders, a safety for the team, will transfer with him to the Colorado team.
