On to game 2 for Rattlers and Wildcats

PHOTOS BY KIM GIBSON/FLORIDA COURIER
B-CU and FAMU football teams lose season openers
The Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats and the Florida A&M University (FAMU) Rattlers both fell in their season openers the first weekend in September.
B-CU lost to the Miners of the University of Texas El Paso (UTEP). The score was 38-28. The game was played in El Paso. The Wildcats next face the University of Central Florida (UCF) at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 in Orlando.
The Jackson State University Tigers, led by Coach Deion Sanders, eked out a 7-6 win against the Rattlers at the revived Orange Blossom Classic. The game was played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
The Rattlers will face Fort Valley State University on Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. at FAMU’s Bragg Stadium in Tallahassee.
Both teams left the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and are in their first season with the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).
More info: BCUAthletics.com, FAMUAthletics.com
