PGA TOUR and United Airlines announce multiyear extension

United will continue to serve as the “Official Airline of the PGA TOUR” through 2025.

United Airlines and the PGA TOUR have announced a multiyear extension of their official marketing relationship that designates United as the “Official Airline of the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and Korn Ferry Tour” through 2025.

This partnership renewal will extend the commitment to annually award 55 golf teams at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) with more than half a million dollars in grants, divided equally among the schools, to fund travel for golf tournaments and recruiting efforts.

Over the multi-year extension, United will award a total of $1.5 million in grants to these institutions.

“On behalf of the PGA TOUR, I’m grateful to our longtime partner United Airlines for their continued support of our players and Tour as well as HBCU golf programs across the country,” said Executive Vice President, Corporate Partnerships Brian Oliver. “Partnering with a global leader like United has allowed us to make significant steps towards diversifying the landscape of competitive golf and enhancing the overall student-athlete experience.”

HBCU grant program

Developed in early 2021 by the TOUR’s HBCU task force, the HBCU grant program aims to leverage the TOUR’s partner network in order to offset the financial burdens many HBCU golf programs face. Student athletes from across the country will also have access to mentorship and career coaching from United employees.

“We are immensely proud to continue our work with the PGA TOUR to help remove barriers for collegiate athletes at HBCUs so that they can be given the same opportunities to fulfill their potential and pursue their dreams,” said Jennifer Entenman, United’s Managing Director of Global Sponsorship and Inclusive Partnerships.

“United is committed to driving racial equity and inclusion and we have seen the profound impact these grants have on the communities we serve.”

Through 2025, each school will receive $10,000 in travel credits, enabling more than 250 student-athletes, coaches and their equipment to fly United to compete in high-profile tournaments that may have been previously out of reach because of limited travel budgets.

“Even in the short time that I’ve been at Prairie View A&M, United has saved us a tremendous amount of time and money just to be able to have access to go to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston to fly,” said Prairie View A&M Golf Coach Mesha Levister. “Just to reduce costs of travel helps tremendously because now we can use those funds to give them a better experience as a student athlete and a college golfer.”

United’s travel grants through the PGA TOUR’s HBCU Grant Program will serve 55 current golf programs offered at HBCUs, including:

Men’s Golf

Alabama A&M University

Alabama State University

Bishop State Community College

Bluefield State College

Chicago State University

Elizabeth City State University

Fayetteville State University

Fisk University

Florida A&M University

Howard University

Jarvis Christian College

Johnson C. Smith University

Kentucky State University

LeMoyne-Owen College

Lincoln University

Livingstone College

Miles College

Morehouse College

North Carolina A&T State University

North Carolina Central University

Paine College

Prairie View A&M University

Saint Augustine’s University

Savannah State University

Talladega College

Tennessee State University

Texas Southern University

University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff

University of Maryland Eastern Shore

Virginia State University

Virginia Union University

West Virginia State University

Wilberforce University

Winston-Salem State University

Women’s Golf

Alabama State University

Bethune-Cookman University

Bishop State Community College

Bluefield State College

Chicago State University

Delaware State University

Edward Waters University

Fisk University

Howard University

Jarvis Christian College

Lincoln University

North Carolina A&T State University

North Carolina Central University

Paine College

Prairie View A&M University

Savannah State University

Talladega College

Tennessee State University

Texas Southern University

University of Maryland Eastern Shore

Wilberforce University

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.