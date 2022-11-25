Rattlers pull away from Wildcats in Florida Classic rally

The Florida A&M University Rattlers downed rival Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats 41- 20 in Florida Blue Florida Classic on Nov. 19, at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium in front of a crowd of 55,257.
The Rattlers end the 2022 season on a ninegame winning streak. Meanwhile, the Wildcats finish the year on a four-game losing streak.
“We’re excited. I am inspired to see these guys battle for four quarters and win,” FAMU Head Coach Willie Simmons said.
B-CU Head Coach Terry Sims added, “Things didn’t go as we planned. We made too many mistakes. Hats off to Florida A&M. They made some plays and found a way to win.”
Xavier Smith had five catches for 73 yards with a score, and threw a touchdown pass to Jeremy Moussa to earn MVP for FAMU.
Smith reached 1,000 yards receiving for the season, repeating a 2019 accomplishment.
“I am just happy to win with my brothers. I didn’t even know that I made it to 1,000 yards this season,” Smith said.
Simmons added, “I am proud of this guy. He is a big-time player and a special guy.”
Lost momentum Jalon
Jones threw for 172 yards with two scores and an interception and ran for 61 yards garnering MVP for B-CU.
“We had moments that we executed. They feared our receiver’s speed. We had some moments where we were able to capitalize on,” said Jones.
Florida A&M (9-2, 7-1) led 27-7 after Smith’s 24-yards pass to Jeremy Moussa with 1:01 left in the second quarter.
Bethune-Cookman (2-9, 2-6) got within 27-20 when Jones found Kemari Averett in the back of the endzone from two-yards out with 14 minutes remaining.
The Rattlers responded by Moussa hitting Koby Goss for an 18-yard touchdown pass with 10:11 to play and led 34-20.
Chris Faddoul’s 25-yard pass to Jeremiah Pruitte on a fake punt set up the scoring drive.
“We practiced for that play, but we had a lapse at that moment. That play definitely swung the momentum back their way,” said Sims.
Simmons added, “Hats off to Chilli Davis, our special teams coach. He saw something which set up a score to put the game out of reach.”
B-CU turned the ball over twice in the opening quarter on their first two drives, which led to a 13- 0 lead for FAMU.
“Turnovers are huge. They along with penalties swing momentum the other way. We had a few in critical situations that killed drives. You can’t do that and expect to win ball games,” stated Sims.
FAMU responded to both turnovers with touchdown runs by Jaylen McCloud.
Moussa threw for 195 yards with two touchdowns, in addition to his touchdown catch for the Rattlers.
Averett had four catches for 46 yards with a score, Marcus Riley six catches for 46 yards and Daveno Ellington two catches for 40 yards with a touchdown for B-CU.
Que’Shaun Byrd also ran for 39 yards with a score for the Wildcats.
David Mangio added five catches for 78 yards while McCloud ran for 26 yards with two scores along with three catches for 26 yards for FAMU.
Terrell Jennings also had a rushing score for the Rattlers.
The Wildcats were led defensively by Rosendo Louis (6 total tackles), Ge’Mon Eaford (5 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss) and Joshua Thornhill (5 total tackles) and DeVuntray Hampton (1 sack).
Isaiah Major (8 total tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks), Eric Smith (6 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss), Kourtney Cox (6 total tackles, 1 for loss), Anthony Dunn, Jr. (6 total tackles, 4 for loss, 3 sacks), Javan Morgan (5 total tackles, 1 interception) and Kamari Stephens (5 total tackles,2.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks) led the Rattlers defense.
B-CU held the edge rushing yards (107-30) in first downs (21-17) and time of possession (35:05- 24:55).
FAMU led in passing yards (252-177) and third down conversions (4-for-9 to 7-for-14).
The Rattlers were 4-for-4 and the Wildcats 3-for-3 in the red zone.
Florida A&M finished second in the SWAC East Division behind Jackson State.
The Rattlers were not selected for an at-large bid for the FCS playoffs on Nov. 20 despite their hopes. Last season, the Rattlers were selected.
The school issued a statement on Monday.
“We are disappointed that the team was not selected. However, we can celebrate an outstanding 9-2 season, the second-best record in the SWAC and second in the Eastern Division,” said FAMU President Larry Robinson.
“I thank Coach Simmons, the coaches and, most importantly, the Rattler football team for finishing strong as Florida Classic Champions for the second year. I also want to thank Rattler Nation for your strong support of another stellar football season.”
FAMU also finished with a 9-2 record for the third straight season.
B-CU finished 2-9 overall and 2-6 in the SWAC for the second straight year.
The Wildcats faced much adversity this season, being displaced for four weeks of the season due to Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole.
“We won’t use that as an excuse; It was tough being displaced for those weeks. I am proud that everyone in this program didn’t quit,” responded Sims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.