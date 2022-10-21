Rattlers win; Wildcats, Tigers and Lions fall

FLORIDA HBCU ROUNDUP
The Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats fell 48-8 to the Jackson State University Tigers at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville on Oct. 15.
The 22,373 fans in Jacksonville were the most for the Wildcats in a home game.
Jackson State (6-0, 4-0) led 21- 0 after Shedeur Sanders hit Shane Hooks from 13 yards out with 4:10 left in the first quarter.
Bethune-Cookman’s (1-5, 1-2) only points came on Jalon Jones’ four-yard pass to Kemari Averette to make it 39-8 with 14:10 to play.
Sanders had 272 yards passing with five touchdowns and two interceptions for JSU.
Hooks had six catches for 66 yards with two scores; Dallas Daniels seven catches for 55 yards with two touchdowns and Shantee Marshall ran for 71 yards with a score for the Tigers.
Jones threw for 98 yards with a touchdown, and Averett had three catches for 35 yards with a score for B-CU.
Que’Shaun Byrd added 55 yards rushing and Dylaan Lee caught three passes for 44 yards for the Wildcats.
JSU outgained B-CU 496-166 in total offensive yardage; 272- 127 in passing yards and 224-39 in rushing yards.
The Tigers were 6-for-7 in redzone chances; their defense also recorded seven sacks.
B-CU was penalized eight times for 85 yards compared to four for 41 yards for JSU.
The Wildcats were three for 16 on third downs while the Tigers were six for 13.
B-CU was led defensively by Ge’Mon Eaford (8 tackles), Antonio Oliver (7 tackles) and Uriah Ratliff (7 tackles, one interception).
John Huggins (5 tackles), Nyles Gaddy (5 tackles) and Jeremiah Brown (2 sacks, 4 tackles) led JSU’s defense.
B-CU plays at Mississippi Valley State (0-7, 0-4) on Oct. 22 at 4 p.m.
Florida A&M survives Grambling
It was the second straight week that the Florida A&M University Rattlers held on for a close win; this time 20-16 over the Grambling State University Tigers on Oct. 15.
FAMU picked up its fifth straight win and won despite its mistakes, which included 14 penalties for 172 yards.
Grambling State (1-6, 1-3) led 10-3 after Julian Calvez found Lyndon Rash from seven yards out with 23 seconds left in the first half.
The score was set up by a Rattlers turnover.
Florida A&M (5-2, 3-1) went up 17-10 on Jeremy Moussa’s twoyard run with 23 seconds to play in the third quarter.
Moussa also threw for 226 yards with a score for FAMU.
Calvez threw for 149 yards with a score and ran for 113 yards for Grambling.
Jaylen McCloud ran for 57 yards while Jah’Marae Sheread caught eight passes for 106 yards and Xavier Smith six for 81 yards for the Rattlers.
Grambling got within 17-16 on Donald Johnson’s 80-yard punt return touchdown with 5:05 to play.
The Rattlers were able to add another field goal by Jose Romo Martinez and hold off the Tigers.
Florida A&M has a bye this week before hosting Arkansas Pine-Bluff University on Oct. 29 at Bragg Memorial Stadium at 4 p.m.
Edward WatersNorth Carolina A&T
The Edward Waters University Tigers were outmatched in a 45- 7 loss to perennial HBCU power, the North Carolina A&T State University Aggies, on Oct. 15.
North Carolina A&T (3-3) scored the first 38 points.
Edward Waters’ (1-6) lone score was a seven-yard touchdown pass by David Johnson to Damaris August with 2:08 left in the third quarter.
The Aggies outgained the Tigers in total offense 490-118, rushing yards 241-55 and passing yards 249-63.
EWU only picked up four first downs.
North Carolina converted 7-for-8 red zone chances.
Greg Mango paced the Tigers with 68 yards rushing.
Jalen Fowler threw for 243 yards with two touchdowns for the Aggies.
Bayhshul Tuten ran for 103 yards with two scores for the North Carolina team.
Edward Waters goes to Central State University (2-5) on Oct. 22 for a 1 p.m. game.
Florida Memorial falls to St. Thomas
In the battle of Miami Gardens, the Florida Memorial University Lions fell to the St. Thomas University Bobcats 38-7 on Oct. 15.
St. Thomas (5-2. 2-0) led 21-0 after Tyler Thomas hit C’Quon Jnopier for a 57-yard touchdown pass with 12:01 left in the second quarter.
Florida Memorial (2-4, 0-2) got within 21-7 on Antoine Williams’ 13-yard touchdown pass to Nura Sales with 46 seconds to play in the first half.
The St. Thomas Bobcats outgained the Lions 446-209 in total offense and 269-27 in rushing yardage.
FMU held a slight edge in passing yards 182-177.
The Lions also turned the ball over twice.
Rontavious Farm ran for 160 yards with two touchdowns for the Bobcats.
Williams threw for 182 yards with a score and a pick for FMU.
Thomas had 133 yards passing with two scores, Jnopier caught three passes for 76 yards with a score and Michael Griffin caught two passes for 66 yards for the Bobcats.
Christian Edger added four catches for 68 yards for the Lions.
Florida Memorial plays Webber International University (Fla.) (3-2, 1-1) on Oct. 22 at 1:30 p.m.
