Texas Tech suspended men’s basketball coach Mark Adams on Sunday, March 5 for “racially insensitive” remarks he made last week.
Adams “referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters,” according to Texas Tech.
Athletic director Kirby Hocutt said he learned about the comments on Friday, March 3. Adams was allowed to coach Texas Tech’s regular season finale on Saturday against Oklahoma State before the suspension was announced Sunday morning.
In an interview with college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Adams claimed his comments were not racist and that he never apologized.
“I said that in the Bible that Jesus talks about how we all have bosses, and we all are servants,” Adams told Goodman. “It was a private conversation about coaching and when you have a job, and being coachable.”
“One of my coaches said it bothered the player,” Adams continued. “I explained to them. I didn’t apologize.”
Adams was also accused of spitting on a player earlier this year, something that he also denied.
Hocutt said his department would conduct a full investigation of Adams’ behavior throughout the season.
