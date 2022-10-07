Wins for Edward Waters and FAMU

The Florida A&M University Rattlers took care of the Mississippi Valley State University Delta Devils 34-7 on Oct. 1.
It was the 13th straight home win for the Rattlers at Bragg Memorial Stadium.
The Rattles went 6-for-6 in red zone chances.
Xavier Smith had 13 catches for 128 yards with two touchdowns for FAMU.
Mississippi Valley State (0-5, 0-2) tied the game at 7 when Jamari Jones connected with Cobie Bates for an 83-yard touchdown pass with 1:24 left in the first quarter.
Florida A&M (3-2, 2-1) jumped out 21-7 after Jaylen McCloud’s seven-yard score with 1:29 to play in the second quarter.
Jeremy Moussa added 291 yards passing with two scores for the Rattlers.
Jones threw for 139 yards with a score for the Delta Devils.
Bates added 105 receiving yards with a score on three catches and Caleb Johnson 54 yards rushing for MVSU.
FAMU’s defense also recorded five sacks and forced a fumble.
Florida A&M next plays at old MEAC rival, South Carolina State University (1-3) on Oct. 8 at 2 p.m.
Wildcats fall to Bulldogs
In a hard-fought battle, the BethuneCookman University Wildcats fell short in a 35-27 loss to the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs on Oct. 1.
It was also a homecoming win for Alabama A&M.
Alabama A&M (1-4, 1-1) led 14-0 after Donavan Eaglin’s six-yard score with early in the second quarter.
Bethune-Cookman (1-3, 1-1) tied the score at 14 after Que’Shaun Byrd’s eight-yard touchdown run with 2:17 remaining in the first half.
AAMU held the advantage in rushing yards 255-84 and first downs 27-22.
B-CU held the edge in passing yards 364-204.
The Bulldogs also won the turnover battle by a 2:1 ratio.
Jalon Jones threw for 353 yards with a touchdown and ran for 55 more yards with a score for B-CU.
Xavier Lankford threw for 204 yards with three touchdowns and one interception for AAMU.
Byrd ran for two scores; Marcus Riley had a receiving touchdown; Kemari Averett had four catches for 83 yards; Dylan Lee five catches for 71 yards and Corey Reed four catches for 64 yards for the Wildcats.
Eaglin ran for 190 yards and two scores for the Bulldogs.
Cameron Young also had three catches for 64 yards with a score and Bryson Clark caught three passes for 48 yards for AAMU.
Bethune-Cookman travels to Nashville, Tennessee on Oct. 8 to face the Tennessee State University Tigers (0- 5) at 6 p.m. The game will air on ESPN Plus.
Edward Waters beats Morehouse for first win
A potent air attack lifted the Edward Waters University Tigers to a 59-20 win over the Morehouse College Maroon Tigers.
The Tigers picked up their first win of the season and their first Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) win of the season.
The game was delayed a day due to Hurricane Ian.
Edward Waters (1-4, 1-3) had 338 yards passing with four touchdowns.
David Johnson threw for 211 yards with three touchdowns and Tyler King ran for 96 yards with three scores for EWU.
Morehouse College (0-5, 0-2) did rack up 212 yards rushing with three touchdowns.
Earnest Davis (80 yards rushing, 1 TD) and Jaylon West (61 yards rushing, 1TD) led the way for the Maroon Tigers.
Jyron Russell (91 yards passing, 1TD); Johnny Jones (65-yard touchdown catch); Damarius August (five catches, 65 yards); Yanez Rogers (2 catches, 52 yards, 1TD) and Tyberius Horne (4 catches, 35 yards, 1 TD) also chipped in for the Tigers
Edwards Waters hosts Albany State University (4-1, 2-0) on Oct. 8 at 6 p.m.
Florida Memorial no match for Keiser
The Florida Memorial University Lions lost their Sun Conference opener at Keiser University Seahawks 48-7 on Oct. 1.
Keiser (2-3, 0-1) racked up 508 yards of total offense and made all the big plays.
The Seahawks outgained the Lions in rushing yards (302-25) and first downs (28-17).
Florida Memorial’s (2-3, 0-1) lone score came on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Antoine Williams to Tahjaviun McKay making it a 27-7 game with five second before halftime.
The Lions had 234 yards of total offense.
Shea Spencer threw for 206 yards with three touchdowns for Keiser.
Williams finished with 176 yards passing with a score for FMU.
Marques Burgess (149 rushing yards, 1TD); Jaden Meizinger (96 rushing yards) and Myles Henderson (three catches for 122 yards and two scores) were also some of the standouts for the Seahawks.
Keon Brown added four catches for 57 yards and McKay three catches for 51 yards and a score for the Lions.
Florida Memorial will next host St. Thomas University (4-1) on Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. in another key Sun Conference matchup
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.