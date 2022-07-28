African American media mogul Byron Allen now owns the Black News Channel (BNC) based in Tallahassee.
It was first reported on July 20 by Alex Weprin for the Hollywood Reporter that Allen Media Group was buying the Black News Channel after the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Tallahassee signed off on the deal that day.
Allen is acquiring all of the BNC’s assets for $11 million out of bankruptcy from billionaire Shahid Khan, owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars franchise. Khan had invested over $100 million into BNC.
Allen Media Group plans to revive the bankrupt cable news outlet and significantly grow its distribution footprint.
The BNC was being aired in 45 million homes through companies like Comcast, Charter, Spectrum, Dish Network, Infinity and DirecTV.
It also was on online streaming platforms such as Roku, Sling, Amazon Firestick and Vizio.
Allen plans to increase that to 80 million homes in the next six months.
Launched in 2020
Neither the statement nor a BNC spokesperson addressed such questions as whether the company would resurrect any of the previous news programs, what happens to the staff, who will be in charge as CEO or general manager, or whether the headquarters would remain in Tallahassee.
In a statement, Allen said, “We are excited to have been selected to acquire the Black News Channel, which has approximately 300 million linear and digital subscribers. Allen Media Group will deliver a best-in-class network to serve the underserved African-American community and the advertisers who want to reach this extremely valuable audience.”
“Also, we appreciate the opportunity to provide cable operators, satellite companies, telcos, and digital platforms diversity of ownership, voices, and viewpoints on their programming lineups by having a 100 percent African American owned network.”
The Black News Channel hit the airways on Feb. 10, 2020 as a 24-hour news network that aimed to tell stories from an African American perspective that was not being told in-depth by other mainstream media outlets.
There was even a launch party at the Florida A&M University College of Law in downtown Orlando on Feb. 21, 2020.
BNC was founded by former Republican congressman J.C. Watts and broadcast executive Bob Brillante.
BNC was shut down in March 2022 by Khan, after he assessed that the station had not lived up to financial expectations. The BNC filed for bank-ruptcy that month.
The network never successfully achieved its goals as it was marred by executive turnover, poor ratings and internal turmoil.
A positive note
Princell Hair is the former CEO of the Black News Channel who left the network on March 25 like most of its employees.
A small group remained to keep the channel running through the bank-ruptcy process.
“I am pleased to see that the Black News Channel will continue. Unreasonably high gas prices, rising interest rates and the overturning of Roe versus Wade are all stories that disproportionately impact Black and Brown communities,” Hair said.
“The need for a culturally specific news network to analyze and amplify that impact is more important than ever. Byron Allen is a proven media executive and one that I would never bet against. I’m looking forward to tracking BNC’s success and I still believe the network’s future is bright.”
The BNC also had a partnership with HBCUs to provide internships and training for the next generation of inspiring journalists, producers and directors.
Under Allen Media Group, Black News Channel will the join Weather Channel along with digital outlets such as Local Now, HBCU GO and The Grio.
Allen Media Group also has invested over $1 billion in the last 3 years to acquire 27 ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox affiliates.
