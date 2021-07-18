‘Space Jam’ creators refurbish court prior to new film’s debut

NEW YORK — For the makers of the new “Space Jam” movie, the chance to give back to Harlem was a slam dunk.
Director Malcolm D. Lee appeared on July 9 at Mae Grant Park, where Warner Bros. hosted a “Space Jam: A New Legacy” block party to kick off refurbishment of the basketball court.
“Warner Bros. dedicated this refurbished court to one of the Harlem communities,” Lee, 51, told the Daily News. “It’s a great dedication to New York, get some kids on a legitimate court and be welcoming ... and let them know that the city cares about them.”
Lee spoke at the festivities, thanking neighbors for a warm welcome, while Bugs Bunny and Lola Bunny mascots interacted with attendees.
The filmmaker hopes the court can be a place where people of all backgrounds can come together.
“I think community is everything,” Lee said, describing the court as “a place where people can gather, hang out, get some physical activity, bond with friends, meet up and hang out afterwards.”
The two-day party began a week ahead of the July 16 release of “Space Jam: A New Legacy” in theaters and on HBO Max.
The film has LeBron James teaming up with the Looney Tunes for a winner-take-all basketball game against an elite Goon Squad roster put together by an artificial intelligence unit, Al G. Rhythm, played by Don Cheadle.
Last week also marked the re- lease of the “Space Jam: A New Legacy” soundtrack featuring music from Chance the Rapper, Damian Lillard, Saweetie, John Legend and Anthony Ramos, among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.